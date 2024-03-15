The LSU Tigers wrapped up SEC play earlier this month, and for their final regular season matchup, they hosted the North Carolina Tarheels. With it next to impossible for the Tigers to improve their ranking this week, Jay Clark made some major changes to the lineup in honor of senior night. We saw a few senior gymnasts we hadn't seen much of this season, such as Chase Brock, Cammy Hall and Olivia Dunne, take the floor for the final time in the PMAC this season (and possibly ever if they don't return). In front of over 14,000 fans, the Tigers knocked off UNC 198.250-196.075. It was a special night in the PMAC, and if you missed it, here's a recap of tonight's action:

First Rotation

As they always do at home meets, the Tigers started their night off on vault. As she's done all season, KJ Johnson led off the event. After a bit of a rough stretch on vault, Johnson broke through with a 9.925 last week. She absolutely stuck her landing, but received just a 9.875 - a score the crowd and Jay Clark did not agree with. Second on vault was Aleah Finnegan. It felt like she didn't get as much air as she would've liked, which resulted in a bit of a hop on her landing, but she still received a 9.875. Amari Drayton went next for the Tigers. In her freshman season, she's averaging a 9.890 on vault, which ranks 28th in the country, but she almost fell backwards on her landing and earned a 9.850. Next up on vault was Savannah Schoenherr. Coming off a season-high 9.950 on vault last week, Schoenherr wasn't able to replicate her same performance, but still tied the team-high score to that point with a 9.875. Next up on vault was senior Chase Brock. We've only seen her twice this season where she scored a 9.500 and 9.875, and this time around, she earned a 9.850. The judges were pretty far apart on the score with one giving out a 9.900 and one giving her a 9.800. Finally, anchoring the event was the No. 1 vault gymnast in the nation, Haleigh Bryant. She earned a 9.925, which actually brought her season average of 9.942 down. Yeah, that's how good she is.

First Rotation Scores Event LSU UNC Vault 49.400 N/A Bars N/A 48.425

Second Rotation

Heading into the second rotation, LSU had nearly a one point lead already. They moved to bars where Alexis Jeffrey continued to play the leadoff role that she's been so good at, and on Friday, she continued to play that role well, scoring a 9.850. Ashley Cowan went second for the Tigers, and she went absolutely crazy, earning a career-high 9.950 after a beautifully stuck landing. Aleah Finnegan has been absent on bars all season, but she made her season debut on the event tonight. She had a bit of an issue with her landing, but still earned a 9.875. Not bad for her first bar routine of the season. Next up on bars for the Tigers was the freshman phenom Konnor McClain. Since her perfect 10 on her first bar routine of her career, she's cooled down a bit, cracking into the 9.9's just twice since then. She wasn't able to breaking into the 9.9's tonight, but earned a 9.875 for her efforts. Savannah Schoenherr went fifth on bars for LSU, and just a week after setting her career-high with a 9.950, she matched it, once again earning a 9.950. Haleigh Bryant anchored the event once again on Friday. She averages a 9.930 on the event this season and is coming off a perfect 10, and while she was unable to make it back-to-back 10's tonight, she got awfully close with a 9.975. Their team score of 49.625 was their third highest of the season and just .025 away from tying their season high.

Second Rotation Scores Event LSU UNC Vault 49.400 49.125 Bars 49.625 48.425 Total 99.025 97.550

Third Rotation

Heading to beam, the Tigers held a hefty 1.475 point lead over the Tarheels. Sierra Ballard once again led off on beam. Jay Clark has called her their fire starter on beam this season, and she's continually proved why as she's averaging 9.86 since taking over the role. However, she earned her lowest score since the second meet of the season with a 9.850. Alexis Jeffrey went second on beam for the Tigers. She's been on fire on beam recently, scoring a 9.900+ on her last three routines, but she also had a few slip ups on passes and on her landing, scoring just a 9.725, a season-low. Konnor McClain went third on beam for LSU, and she's been one of the more exciting beam gymnasts to watch this season. She had a five-meet stretch where she scored a 9.925 or higher on the event, and after a 9.875 last week, she started a new streak with a 9.975. Next up was Kiya Johnson, who was performing her first event of the night after sitting out on vault and bars. Beam hasn't been her best event of the season as she's averaging "just" a 9.830 (low compared to her other events), but she scored big on Friday with a 9.925. Haleigh Bryant went fifth on beam. She's tied for third in the nation in average beam score with a 9.930 and has scored a 9.950 or 10 in five of her last six beam routines. Despite her dominance this season, tonight's beam routine, possibly her final in the PMAC, might've been her best. She earned a 9.950, but I think everyone else in the arena though it was a 10. Finally, Aleah Finnegan anchored the event as she's done all season. She's had a fairly nice season on beam, averaging a 9.890 on the event this season, and on Friday, she tied her second best score of the season on the event with a 9.925 to close things out. Savannah Schoenherr and Olivia Dunne performed exhibition routines and scored a 9.900 and 9.975 respectively. Their team score of 49.625 is tied for their second highest of the season to date despite the rough start.

Third Rotation Scores Column 1 LSU UNC Vault 49.400 49.125 Bars 49.625 48.425 Beam 49.575 N/A Floor N/A 49.300 Total 148.600 146.850

Final Rotation

For the final time in 2024, the Tigers took the floor in the PMAC in front of the fourth largest crowd in program history. This team has been dominant on floor, boasting the highest NQS average (49.695) and the highest overall average (49.608) of any team in the nation on the event. The two freshman, Konnor McClain and Amari Drayton, led off the event and scored a 9.925 and 9.900 respectively. McClain has now scored a 9.900 or better in each of her last four floor routines while Drayton has scored a 9.900 or better in four of her last five. KJ Johnson followed them on floor. She's been one of the best floor performers in the country over the past two months, scoring a 9.900 or better in her last five and a 9.950 or better in her last three. On Friday, she had a great routine, but stepped out of bounds on her first pass and earned a 9.775, meaning she scored a 9.8775 before the .1 reduction for stepping out. Aleah Finnegan went fourth on floor. She, like pretty much everyone else on this team, has been a monster on floor recently, scoring a 9.925 or better in five of her last six routines, and on Friday, she once again hit that mark, earning a 9.950 after an amazing routine. Olivia Dunne took the floor next for the seventh time this season. She's coming off a career-high 9.900 last week, and outside of a balance check on her first pass, she put together a really nice routine and received a 9.850 for her efforts. Kiya Johnson took the floor for the final time at the PMAC, and she put on an absolute show for the fans, earning a 9.975 (absolutely robbed of a 10). The Tigers finished the night strong with a 49.600 on floor for a total score of 198.250, their sixth 198+ this season.