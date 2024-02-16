On Friday night, the LSU Tigers returned home for a met against No. 12 ranked Auburn. In front of a sold out PMAC crowd, the Tigers of LSU knocked off the Tigers of Auburn, 198.300-197.100. If you weren't able to make it out or watch on TV, here's a full recap of Friday's action:

First Rotation

The Tigers began their seventh meet of the season on vault with KJ Johnson leading off the event. Johnson has been their rock on vault, leading off with a 9.825 or higher in every meet this season, but on Friday, she didn't stick her landing and received a 9.775 for her efforts. Aleah Finnegan followed Johnson on vault. She's scored between a 9.800 and 9.875 on every vault this season, but she absolutely nailed her routine, receiving a season-high 9.950. The star-studded freshman, Amari Drayton, went third on vault for the Tigers and tied her second highest score of the season with a 9.900. She was followed by Savannah Schoenherr who posted her highest vault score of the month with a 9.875. Kiya Johnson went fifth on vault. The all-world gymnast hasn't been the greatest on vault this season, her season-high is just a 9.900, and on Friday, she posted a 9.850. Finally, Haleigh Bryant anchored the event. She currently ranks third in the nation in average vault score (9.942), but that averaged dropped a bit after a 9.900 on Friday. The Tigers finished the first rotation with a 49.475, their third highest score on the event this season.

First Rotation Scores Event LSU Auburn Vault 49.475 N/A Bars N/A 49.100

2. Second Rotation

The Tigers moved to bars for their second event of the night. Alexis Jeffrey led off with a 9.850 to set the tone on the event. In a somewhat surprising move, Konnor McClain did not perform on bars, and instead, Tori Tatum took her spot. Tatum has done just one bar routine this year, scoring a 9.850. On Friday, she scored a 9.800 in the two spot. Ashley Cowan went third on bars for the Tigers. She's performed on bars in the Tigers past three meets, but has only scored over a 9.800 one time. However, she killed her bar routine and tied her season-high score of 9.900. Kiya Johnson went fourth on bars for the Tigers. She's consistently scored a 9.850+ in every meet this season, and on Friday, Johnson yet again beat that mark, posting a 9.875. Savannah Schoenherr went fifth on bars, and she almost brought the PMAC down with her routine. The graduate transfer tied her second highest score of the season, earning a 9.925 on bars, but the 12,000+ people in PMAC and I felt it should've been higher. Haleigh Bryant anchored the event. She's coming off her lowest bars score of the season (9.850) and was determined to put the country back on notice, scoring a 9.925, tied for her second highest bar score this season. The Tigers yet again scored a 49.475, which is their third highest score on the event this season.

Second Rotation Scores Event LSU Auburn Vault 49.475 49.250 Bars 49.475 49.100 Score 98.950 98.350

Third Rotation

Sierra Ballard led off on beam once again for the Tigers. The graduate student has been as steady as it gets on beam since her fall in the first meet, and continued to be a calming presence for the team on the hardest event, scoring a 9.875. Alexis Jeffrey went second on beam. In her four beam events this season, she's posted three 9.775's and a 9.875. Despite that, the junior put together her most complete beam routine of the year, scoring a season-high 9.925 in the two spot. The freshman that has taken the nation by storm, Konnor McClain, went third on beam for the Tigers. McClain has been an absolute monster on beam in the Tigers last three meets, scoring a 10.000, 9.975 and 9.925. On Friday, she continued to be one of, if not the best beam gymnasts in the country, scoring a 9.975 (should've been a 10, but I'm no judge). Kiya Johnson followed McClain's 9.975 with a 9.950 of her own. One judge gave her a 10 and the other gave her a 9.900...The fans at the PMAC let her hear it for that. Haleigh Bryant went fifth on beam for the Tigers. She currently sits at fifth place in the nation for average beam score (9.921) and is coming off her first career perfect 10 on the event. She didn't quite hit that 10.000 mark, but she certainly raised her season average with a 9.950, securing them a minimum team score of 49.675. Despite already setting their season-high beam score, Aleah Finnegan went out there and gave the Tigers their fifth consecutive 9.900+ with a 9.925. The Tigers team score of 49.725 is not only their highest of the season, but the program record and tied for the highest beam score in the nation. The event that was once this teams weakest point has recently become one of their best events.

Third Rotation Scores Event LSU Auburn Vault 49.475 49.250 Bars 49.475 49.100 Beam 49.725 N/A Floor N/A 49.300 Total 148.675 147.650

Fourth Rotation

With a pretty commanding lead heading into their best event this season, the Tigers were feeling pretty good about themselves. Sierra Ballard led off on floor for the Tigers. She hasn't been in the rotation the last couple of meets, but she was back in the floor lineup on Friday and scored a 9.775. The freshman Amari Drayton took the floor for the fifth consecutive meet on Friday. She's coming off her season-worst 9.825, but she tied her career-high with a 9.925 after an amazing performance tonight. KJ Johnson went third on floor for the Tigers. She's a couple inches away from having four consecutive scored of 9.900 or higher, but she once again put on a show on floor, scoring a 9.925 in the three spot. Aleah Finnegan followed Johnson on floor. Outside of a fall she had earlier this season, Finnegan has posted a 9.900 or higher on every floor routine this season. She kept that streak alive by posting a perfect 10 with a flawless floor routine. Haleigh Bryant had the task of following Finnegan's perfect 10, and I'd say she did a pretty good job, posting the Tigers third 9.925 of the event. Finally, with the meet already wrapped up, Jay Clark took Kiya Johnson off floor in favor of Livvy Dunne. The senior has yet to crack into the 9.9's this season, but she tied her second highest score of the season with a 9.850. The Tigers finished the night off with a 49.625 on floor, their third highest score on the event this season.