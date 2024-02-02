On Friday night, the fifth ranked LSU Tigers Gymnastics team played host to the seventh ranked Arkansas Razorbacks. After dropping their second contest of the season to Missouri last Friday, the Tigers tried to advance to 5-2 on the young season. I don't know if you can have a better bounce-back meet that the one LSU just had. They not only scored the highest single-meet score of the season, they broke the program record in the process. It was a magical night in the PMAC, and if you weren't able to watch, don't worry, because I'll give you a quick recap of the action.

First Rotation

Advertisement

As they always do in home meets, the Tigers started off on vault. KJ Johnson led the meet off with a 9.875, but the crowd immediately let the judges know they felt that was a bad score. After a brief delay due to a difficulty with the vault board, Aleah Finnegan followed Johnson. Finnegan has competed in vault three times this season, but has yet to eclipse the 9.875 mark, and that remained the case as she tied her season-high vault score with a 9.875. The freshman Amari Drayton went third for the Tigers. She's competed on vault in every meet this season, never posting below a 9.825. On Friday, she scored her second highest vault score of the season with a 9.900. Savannah Schoenherr, another gymnast who's competed on vault in every event this season, went fourth and after a slight stumble on her landing, she received a 9.800; a score that was eventually dropped. Kiya Johnson was next up for the Tigers. The graduate student from Dallas has been one of the stars of the season since returning from her achilles tear, and she absolutely killed her vault routine, scoring a 9.900. As always, Haleigh Bryant anchored on vault. The all-world gymnast has been on fire to start the season, scoring no lower than a 9.900 on any vault routine this season. She continued that streak with a 9.975, nearly her first perfect 10 on vault this season. The Tigers finished the first rotation with a 49.525, which is tied for their best on the event this season. The Razorbacks had their fair share of issues on bars with two gymnasts taking a tumble and a couple of poor performances. Their highest score of the rotation was a 9.850 as they finished the first rotation with a team score of 48.175

First Rotation Scores Event LSU Arkansas Vault 49.525 N/A Bars N/A 48.175

Second Rotation

With a commanding lead heading into the second rotation, the Tigers needed to continue to capitalize and grow their lead. Alexis Jeffrey led off on bars for the Tigers. She's been steadily giving them good scores all season, and she continued that streak on Friday, scoring a 9.875 to lead off the second rotation. Ashley Cowan went second, and she had a bit of a slip up in her routine and on her landing, giving her a 9.775, but no worries, because Kiya Johnson put together one of the better bar routines of the night, scoring 9.900. It felt like she deserved higher, and the crowd certainly thought so, but it is what it is. The star-studded freshman Konnor McClain went next on bars for the Tigers. She's already posted a perfect 10 on bars this season, and she killed it once again, earning a team-high 9.925. Savannah Schoenherr was fifth on bars for the Tigers. She had a slow start to the season, but has really pieced it together in the last two meets. She continued her hot streak by scoring a 9.950, securing a minimum score of 49.425 on bars for LSU. That score didn't last very long though as Haleigh Bryant continued her dominant all-around performance with a 9.900 to give LSU a team score of 9.550 on bars, their second highest on the event this season.

Second Rotation Scores Event LSU Arkansas Vault 49.525 48.175 Bars 49.550 49.200 Total 99.075 97.375

Third Rotation

Heading into the third rotation, the Tigers continued to grow their big lead. With their best event of the night still to come in the final rotation, it felt as if the Tigers could all but secure the win with a solid beam outing. As she's done in the last few meets, Sierra Ballard led the Tigers off on beam. Since her fall in the first meet, Ballard has been steady on beam. On Friday, she continued her streak of clean performances, tying her season-high score of 9.900. Alexis Jeffrey performed in her third beam event of the season. She previously scored 9.775 in both prior meets, but on Friday, to the tune of Iris by The Goo Goo Dolls, she scored a season-high 9.875. The freshman Konnor McClain went next on beam. In her first meet, McClain scored just an 8.950, but in her last two, she's posted scores of 9.800 and 10.000. On Friday, she posted her second best score of the season with a 9.975. McClain continues to shine on the balance beam as the Tigers are finding their footing on the event after some early season struggles. In her third event of the all-around, Kiya Johnson posted her third 9.900 of the night. She was followed by Haleigh Bryant, who also was on her third event of the all-around, who posted her season-high beam score with a 9.950. This duo continues to be the heart and soul of this Tigers team as they secure a minimum score of 49.600 team score on beam. Aleah Finnegan anchored on beam, and after making an incredible save, Finnegan earned a 9.900. The Tigers finished beam with a team score on 49.625, which is by far their best of the season. In a year where they've struggled on beam, the Tigers lowest score was a 9.875.

Third Rotation Scores Event LSU Arkansas Vault 49.525 49.200 Bars 49.550 48.175 Beam 49.625 N/A Floor N/A 49.375 Total 148.700 146.750

Fourth Rotation

If the Tigers could score a 49.625 or higher on floor, which would be their second best floor score of the season, they could tie or surpass Oklahoma's 198.325 for the highest single meet score of the season. At this point in the meet, with nearly a two point lead, it would take a catastrophic meltdown for the Tigers to lose this one. Konnor McClain led off on floor for the Tigers. She's been very steady on floor in her first two meets, scoring a 9.875 and 9.925, but on Friday, she topped both of those, scoring a 9.975, once again falling just short of another perfect 10. Another freshman, Amari Drayton, followed McClain. In her three floor events before this, Drayton had scored above a 9.875 in all of them. She continued her floor dominance with a 9.900. Olivia Dunne went third on floor, and in just her third event of the season, Dunne tied her season-high with a 9.875. Aleah Finnegan went fourth on floor. Her last time out, she fell and posted a 9.350, but she returned to her usual form and scored a 9.925. It was a bit strange as one judge gave her a perfect 10 and the other gave her a 9.850...Haven't seen that big of a score discrepancy between two judges before. Haleigh Bryant went fifth for the Tigers. She wrapped her all-around performance up with a perfect 10.000, her first 10 on floor this season. She finished the all-around with a score of 39.825. At this point, the meet was well over, but Kiya Johnson still had to finish her all-around effort. She finished off the meet with a 9.975...the same judge who gave Finnegan a 9.850 gave her a 9.95, keeping her from a perfect 10. The Tigers team score of 49.675 - tied for their highest floor score of all-time - secured them the highest single-meet score of the season with a 149.475, which is also their highest team score of all-time. They now own the first and third highest single-meet scores this season.