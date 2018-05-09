Daniel Cabrera had three hits, including a three-run homer, as LSU defeated McNeese State 13-3 at The Box in a non-conference game Wednesday night.

HOW THEY SCORED

McNeese first inning – With one out, Reid Bourque singled and Joe Provenzano doubled. After Carson Maxwell lined out to the second baseman, Bourque and Provenzano scored on a double by Dustin Duhon. MC NEESE 2, LSU 0

LSU first inning – Beau Jordan singled and was forced at second base on Antoine Duplantis’ ground ball to the second baseman. Duplantis stole second and scored on Austin Bain’s double. Bain advanced to third on a wild pitch by Tyler Wesley. Cabrera walked and Zach Watson struck out. Bain scored on a single by Hunter Feduccia. Cabrera also scored when the ball got past centerfielder Jacob Stracner for an error. LSU 3 MC NEESE 2

McNeese second inning – Mitchell Rogers doubled and scored on a single by Brett Whelton. MC NEESE 3, LSU 3

LSU second inning – Hal Hughes was hit by a pitch and Brandt Broussard singled. Hughes scored on a double by Beau Jordan. Broussard scored on a single by Duplantis. After Bain flied out to the centerfielder, Cabrera hit a three-run homer over the rightfield fence. LSU 8, MC NEESE 3

LSU third inning – Jake Slaughter singled and Hughes was hit by a pitch. Broussard reached on a two-base throwing error by pitcher Zach Rider. Slaughter scored and Hughes moved to third on the error. Hughes scored and Broussard went to third on a sacrifice fly to the rightfielder by Beau Jordan. Broussard scored on Duplantis’ single. Duplantis stole second. After Bain flied out to the rightfielder, Duplantis scored on a single by Cabrera. LSU 12, MC NEESE 3

LSU fourth inning – With one out, Slaughter singled. Slaughter advanced to third when the second baseman Provenzano missed the throw at second on Hughes’ ground ball to the third baseman. Slaughter scored on a single by Broussard. LSU 13, MC NEESE 3

GAME-DECIDING STRETCH

For one of the few times in recent weeks, the Tigers put this game away early with a big offensive outburst. LSU broke a 3-3 tie in the second inning when it scored five runs. Beau Jordan and Duplantis had RBI hits before Cabrera had the big hit of the inning – a three-run homer. The Tigers added four more runs in the third to go into total cruise control.

LSU PLAYER OF THE GAME

Cabrera reached base on all four of his plate appearances – a home run, two singles and a walk. Cabrera walked and scored a run in the first. He hit a three-run homer in the second to put the Tigers comfortably ahead 8-3. Cabrera had a RBI single with two outs in the third. Cabrera singled in the fifth in his final at-bat. The home run was No. 6 on the year for Cabrera, who matched his season-high in runs batted in with four.

KEY TEAM STATISTICS

Hits: LSU 14, McNeese 7

Errors: LSU 0, McNeese 3

Left on base: McNeese 7, LSU 5

Walks issued: McNeese 1, LSU 5

Strikeouts recorded: LSU 5, McNeese 3

Stolen bases: LSU 2, McNeese 0

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

LSU

Hal Hughes:

Daniel Cabrera: 3-for-3, 4 RBIs, 2 runs scored, 1 HR, 1 BB

Brandt Broussard: 2-for-2, 1 RBI, 2 runs scored

Beau Jordan: 2-for-3, 2 RBIs, 1 run scored, 1 2B

Antoine Duplantis: 2-for-4, 2 RBIs, 3 runs scored

Jake Slaughter: 2-for-4, 2 runs scored

Nick Storz: 2 IP, 1 H, 2 BB, 2 K

MC NEESE

Dustin Duhon: 2-for-2, 2 RBIs, 1 2B, 1 BB

Brett Welton: 2-for-3, 1 RBI

Austin Briggs: 2.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 K

NOTES

LSU started Cabrera in leftfield, Watson in centerfield and Duplantis in rightfield. The infield consisted of Slaughter at third base, Hughes at shortstop, Broussard at second base and Bain at first base. Feduccia was the catcher and Gilbert was the pitcher. Beau Jordan was the designated hitter. . .Bain extended his hitting streak to 16 games with a first-inning double. Both Duplantis (eight games) and Beau Jordan (six games) kept their hitting streaks alive. . .Every Tigers starter except for Watson and Hughes had a hit. . .Broussard had his first multi-hit game since March 18 against Missouri. Broussard was 7-for-52 since that game against Missouri. . .Wesley, McNeese’s starting pitcher, did not last two innings. Wesley, who was replaced after Cabrera’s homer, gave up eight runs and seven hits in 1.1 innings. . .Gilbert was ineffective once again as he retired just five of the 12 batters he faced. Gilbert gave up five hits, three of which were doubles, and walked two. Gilbert, who struck out three batters, was taken out with the bases loaded and two out in the second. . .Trent Vietmeier, who relieved Gilbert, picked up the first victory of his career. Vietmeier, who worked 1.1 innings, got Maxwell to fly out with the bases loaded to end the second. . .Making his second appearance of the year, Storz threw two scoreless innings. His fast ball sat in the 91/92 mile-per-hour range. Storz struck out Jake Cochran with two runners on base to end the fifth. . .Cam Sanders and Bain each threw a scoreless inning in relief. . .The game was stopped after seven innings as the coaches agreed before the game to play a ten-run rule. . .LSU had lost to McNeese each of the last two seasons. . .The Tigers are 29-20, while the Cowboys are 22-27. . .The paid attendance was 10,436.

UP NEXT

LSU will play host to Alabama at The Box on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. Central. The Crimson Tide (25-25, 6-18) defeated Jacksonville State 9-8 in Tuscaloosa on Tuesday night. The LSU-Alabama game will be available on the SEC Digital Network.

-30-