An 11 a.m. tipoff was no problem for LSU but the chronic second half lull it has struggled with much of the season almost was.

The Tigers jumped out by as many as 24 points ahead of Ole Miss and shut down a Rebel comeback to get a 73-63 victory at the PMAC Saturday, a day when LSU hoops alumni gathered to recognize the 50th anniversary of program icon Pete Maravich breaking the NCAA career scoring mark.

Javonte Smart didn’t come close to being Maravich but his 21 points was big in stepping up for leading scorer Skylar Mays, who struggled with foul trouble and had four points in 17 minutes.

Also big was Marlon Taylor, who had his best effort since returning from foot surgery. He had his first double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds, helping to stem the Ole Miss comeback with a pair of 3-point baskets and solid defense on the Rebels’ leading scorer, Breein Tyree.

Tyree had a career high 36 against LSU in the team’s first meeting Jan. 18 but was scoreless in the first half and finished with nine points – half his average – on 2 of 10 shooting.

“Great first half, we came out with energy and enthusiasm,” LSU coach Will Wade said. “Second half obviously wasn’t as good. The way we ended the first half hurt us. We had some turnovers.”

“Javonte made plays when we needed to. Marlon made some big plays, huge plays too. It was a good team win At the end of the day we’re 8-0. It’s obviously not easy to do We have to play better and more consistently moving forward.”

LSU (17-4, 8-0 in SEC) won its 10th consecutive game and is off to its best start in conference play since the 1981 Final Four team started 17-0.

LSU got more good inside play from freshman Trendon Watford, who had 13 points and nine rebounds, and Emmitt Williams, who scored only nine but added four blocks and seven rebounds.

“We always get up early throughout the week to do skill work,” Watford said. “We love to come early. It wasn’t really a change for us.”

The Tigers led 40-16 near the end of the first half but Ole Miss scored the last four points of the first half and 12 straight to start the second, capped by a 3-point basket by Devontae Shuler, who had 28.

Darius Days stopped the bleeding with a basket and Smart, who had 13 in the second half, hit two free throws. Later, Taylor nailed a 3-point shot and Smart converted a 3-point play when he inbounded the ball off the back of Rebels Carlos Curry, grabbed the ball and scored while being fouled by Curry.

Taylor followed that play with another 3-point basket to bump LSU’s lead up to 53-38 and the Tigers pushed it as high as 21 while Ole Miss got no closer than nine with 27 second lefts.

“We prepared the right way,” said Taylor, whose 13 points matched his season high against Ole Miss in the first meeting. “We live for games like this.

“Today was just my day,” he added.

Wade said Smart’s clever inbounds play was something he picked up from former teammate Tremont Waters, but that it isn’t in the LSU playbook.

“They were in a zone and trying to sandwich us because they knew what we were going to do,” Wade said. “It was a really smart play for the and-1.

“Marlon told me he’s getting used to the speed and the pace, and the game is slowing down for him. He did a nice job defensively, too, some nice contests, and he did a nice job keeping the ball in their left hand, and also not giving them angles to drive it. He played a complete, all-around game.”

Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis, an LSU assistant from 1997-02, joked that he wanted to stay out at halftime and honor his hero, Maravich, with his old friends after a bad first half. But he also credited it to the way LSU played.

“I love LSU’s team, their demeanor, talent,” Davis said. “They have seven really good players and everybody knows their role. They are playing at a very high level. It looks like 25 or 30 teams that can go to the final four and they are probably one of them. They got us in every facet early.

“They just got on top of Beein. His energy level has got to stay high when he’s not shot making. Their guys were physical with him, did some timely switching. When that happens good players have to make others better. Give LSU a lot of credit.”

Wade concurred.

“We did better but couldn’t do much worse than the first time,” he said. “We tried to keep Marlon with more length and athleticism on him. Hyatt made some good defensive plays. We also forced him to guard us a little more, put him in some tough spots where he had to guard and couldn’t expend all his energy on offense.”

Wade liked that his team was resilient in the second half for the second straight game but eyed a difficult upcoming stretch in the schedule with three road games in among the next foutr including stops at Auburn and Alabama.

“We have to play better,” he said. “We’re going to have to play more consistently moving forward.”