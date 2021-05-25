LSU has a deep, veteran team, says Ed Orgeron, who's impressed by transfers

Orgeron had plenty to be impressed with when he saw his full team together Monday, he said on ESPN's "Off the Bench" radio show .

It's a busy time of the year for Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers as the full team reported on Monday and will partake in the conditioning test Tuesday.

"I feel like I have a veteran team with great leadership. I'm very confident in our coaching staff. I think we have all the tools to be successful. We just got to work hard," Orgeron said.

"It looked good. We're deep, three or four stings on both lines. The linebacker group, we got more inside linebackers than we ever had here and I was really impressed with the transfers: Mike Jones and Major Burns. Two good gets right there. Major Burns is from Baton Rouge and I'm so glad that we can get him back home. His momma and him are happy. We had a nice conversation and I think he's a great addition to our football team and so is Mike Jones."

Another thing that stood out to Orgeron is the condition of his players. At the end of the training, the team ran three 300-yard sprints and 10 110s, per Orgeron.

"I'm here on the weekends most of the time, I see guys working out on their own ... and you can see it today. A lot of those guys winning those sprints. A lot of those guys wasn't bending over. The one thing we don't want to see is any signs of discomfort. After you finish a 300-yard sprint or a 110, human nature is to bend over. We want our guys standing up. They were standing up and the guys leading at the end are the actual leaders of the football team," he said.