LSU has 'a vision' for ATH Kendrick Law, who recaps his unofficial visit
Captain Shreve athlete Kendrick Law unofficially visited LSU on Tuesday with his dad, and walked away impressed."I enjoyed the visit and it was very informational," he told TigerDetails Wednesday m...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news