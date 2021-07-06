LSU has chance to be 'sneaky, sneaky good' in 2021, says Brad Johnson

LSU still has some questions to answer during fall camp in August, but with several key members of the 2020 team returning the Tigers have leaders and play-makers on both sides of the ball for 2021.

Super Bowl-winning quarterback, Brad Johnson, the father of LSU quarterback Max Johnson believes the Tigers have all the makings to be "sneaky good" this upcoming season.

"I went to a bunch of spring scrimmages, went to the spring game, obviously, and seen some of the workouts and stuff like that. It's fun to watch them. They all love being with each other. They have a lot of belief, especially winning the last few games of the season last year to finish on that note like that. It was a weird year last year for a lot of different reasons," Johnson told "The Jboy Show" podcast.

Johnson continued: "I think they have a great group of guys. They have a chance to be sneaky, sneaky good. They got to open up on the road at UCLA at the Rose Bowl and then they'll make their march. I know they have great coaches. They made a lot of changes and they have a lot of great players coming back."

Currently, Max Johnson is in a quarterback battle with Myles Brennan and Ed Orgeron has said numerous times throughout spring that he does not anticipate naming a starter until well into fall camp.

What advice has the elder Johnson given to his son regarding the QB competition?

"The only thing you can control is your attitude and effort. You can't go by perceptions. You can't go by what people say," he said, adding, "The players will tell you what the players are really about. That's who you need to talk to and find the heartbeat of your team. Max loves football. He loves being with his teammates. Loves being an LSU Tiger and they have a lot of great guys that are going to fight for each other. It's going to be an exciting year for a lot of those guys and for the whole program. They have a chance to redeem themselves."

You can watch the full episode of the show featuring Brad Johnson below: