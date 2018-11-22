Many fans and media are already eating crow this Thanksgiving week — regardless of what happens Saturday in College Station.

Much of the overall assessment of LSU's 2018 football season will ultimately rest with its success of failure in this weekend's regular-season finale against Texas A&M.

But the No. 8 Tigers (9-2, 5-2) have already exceeded the vast majority of expectations — regardless of a win or loss against the No. 22 Aggies (7-4, 4-3).

And that reality should be kept in perspective as judgments continue to stockpile.

"A lot of people were filling in on what they were saying, and we were looking at it and laughing about it," junior linebacker Devin White said. "And look at us now. We're 9-2. And a lot of people, they've gotta eat those words now, and I hope they taste disgusting."

Watching the same fans and media who predicted LSU to win six, seven or eight games complain — and even call for assistant coaches' jobs — has been a bit bizarre.

The Tigers are pushing the perceived ceiling for a group that entered the season largely inexperienced and unproven and remain on the outskirts of the College Football Playoff picture, albeit with the chances of inclusion now increasingly slim.

"Really nobody (believed we'd be 9-2)," senior running back Nicholas Brossette said. "We just had to focus down and believe in ourselves."

Brossette, White and a strong corps of veteran leaderships helped the team navigate more than their share of early-season adversity.

LSU won its first five games despite a rash of suspensions and injuries that could have quickly derailed the season.

That start included an unmatched pair of upsets of top-10 opponents at the time.

And when the Tigers finally faltered Oct. 6 in a close road loss to a Florida program (8-3, 5-3) now ranked No. 11, they shook back to dismantle then-No. 2 and now-No. 5 Georgia (10-1, 7-1).

Still, frustration began to swirl in the wake of coach Ed Orgeron and company's 29-0 loss to No. 1 Alabama (11-0, 7-0), who has not allowed a single opponent to stick within 21 points.

And some fans and media even called offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger's job security into question the following a 24-17 victory at Arkansas (2-9, 0-7) the next week.

Through it all, an unproven team some thought might be trying to salvage a .500 season is now knocked at 10 wins and a prestigious New Year's Six bowl game.

And critics will somehow begin raising their proverbial pitchforks yet again if Orgeron, Ensminger and company should happen to fall short.

One more regular-season victory would obviously be a preferable and notable step for the program.

And the team itself should always remain hungry.

But a loss shouldn't swing the fan base and media to the negative judgments we've seen in the wake of the past two conference contests.

Regardless of Saturday's outcome, this year's LSU football season should be kept in perspective as an overall success.

The only question now is to what degree?

Another victory or two would just mean additional helpings of humble pie for all the critics already eating crow.