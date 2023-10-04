When Jay Johnson was brought in two years ago, he was expected to win a national championship. The LSU Baseball program is one of the most successful programs in the entire nation. Seven national championships, 19 College World Series appearances and 35 NCAA Tournament appearances since 1975. Johnson wasn't expected to win immediately, but it was expected that he would get the program back to being one of the premier programs in the nation within the first couple of years. Well, he did that and more. Just two seasons into his LSU career, Johnson took the Tigers back to the promise land and brought home the seventh national title for LSU Baseball and the first since 2009. Johnson lost a healthy portion of his roster this offseason, but he's been recruiting and working the transfer portal like nobody else. This Tigers team has sky high expectations for the 2024 season. They're likely to be the No. 1 ranked team in the nation when the first polls come out and will be under immense pressure to repeat as national champions. But Jay Johnson looks at it differently than most people. He says they're not 'defending' anything because a lot of these guys weren't on the team last year. This is a new squad and they're going to do some things differently than they did last year to cater to their new team.

"I think there's different things that this team will need to do different than last years team. Relative to motivation or approach, we can emulate some things that were really positive about that group with this one. We've squashed the notion of we're not defending or repeating, this is a completely different team. Something we've talked a lot about is that it's human nature to relax or pull back when you've won or succeeded...This is a new thing for a lot of guys. I think of the lineup, and six of those guys obviously moved on to professional baseball or graduated, so it's not even the same team. So I do think you have to look at it a little bit differently." — Jay Johnson

With fall ball beginning soon, the Tigers will take the field for intersquad scrimmages starting this week. Unfortunately, the Tigers won't be at 100% for fall ball. They have multiple players who are injured and working there way back, one of whom is Tommy White. If you remember, Tommy White injured his shoulder very early in the 2023 season, but he only missed a few games and came back and was one of the leaders of last years LSU team. Jay Johnson said on Wednesday that White will not play this fall because he had shoulder surgery, but he's expected to be 100% by the time they pick back up in January.



"Tommy [White] will not play this fall. He had a shoulder procedure shortly after the College World Series. He got it fixed up and will be 100% ready to go when we start back up in January. He's moving around, doing a good job with his therapy, his body looks great, so I'm really pleased with him coming off a shoulder repair that he's in a good spot physically." — Jay Johnson

Johnson also said that they will be very thin, especially early on in fall ball. There are some guys who will work there way back as fall ball progresses, but for the first few scrimmages, there will be a lot of young guys out there filling the spots of some of the injured Tigers.

"Brady [Neal] and Alex [Milazzo] are on their way back to returning. They will both catch a little bit this weekend, but they will not hit yet...We've had a sort of flu bug or sickness running through our team, so there will be some guys who need to reestablish themselves in practice before we'll let them play in a scrimmage. Specifically tomorrow, it will be a very skeleton crew. It's okay, it's opportunities for other guys to get more reps and those types of things, so I'm kind of looking forward to it. As for our full compliment, I don't think we'll really see that through this entire fall." — Jay Johnson

Johnson said that so far this offseason, they haven't really challenged their guys yet. They're doing a lot of fundamental work to prepare their guys for fall ball, but there were two guys who stuck out to him.

"That's a tough question to answer just from a standpoint of, they haven't really been challenged yet. A couple that are just easy in terms of what we're seeing on the pitching side, Aiden Moffet. His summer was very valuable...He has really improved. I got to watch a couple of outings on stream and the talent is obviously there...On the position player side of it, Ethan Fry is probably the one who stands out the most. Again, nobody has been real tested with anything, but in terms of what we're seeing, those two guys are probably the ones that come to mind first." — Jay Johnson

There were a multitude of new players brought in through the transfer portal this offseason, but Mac Bingham sticks out because he was recruited and played two season with Jay Johnson at Arizona. After not being drafted last year, Bingham made the decision to hit the portal and he felt LSU was the obvious place to go because of his relationship with Johnson and the other coaches. Johnson brought him in because of his toughness and experience. He's a four year player who went to Omaha with Johnson and played despite breaking a bone just a few weeks prior.

"The first year he played for us [at Arizona] it was COVID, but he was off to a great start. His second year, he was batting third and playing left field on an Omaha team. He got hurt in the second to last weekend of the season and broke a bone, and he has the right kind of toughness. He got back with an injury that he had no business coming back from and was playing defense in the post season and pinch running in the College World Series. There's that character, toughness factor and he's just a really good player. He's a combination of speed, power, solid hitting skills and I think as we get further into developing how we're going to operate as a team, he'll be further along than most players." — Jay Johnson

The pitching staff last year, outside of Paul Skenes, was shaky to begin the season, but as they progressed as a staff, they improved and Johnson got a lot of huge performances out of a lot guys not named Paul Skenes. He was lucky enough to retain multiple of the pitchers who got valuable postseason innings as well as some new editions from the recruiting cycle and transfer portal. Johnson is confident and very excited about his staff and what they can become this season.

"The guys who took a step forward as the season moved along last year, you know, Thatcher [Hurd] outside of Paul [Skenes] and Ty Floyd, became our most important pitcher. He won the national championship, pitched three times in Omaha and had the most important performance of the season against Oregon State in the winners bracket game...The guys who got experience in the College World Series. Griffin Herring, Nate Ackenhausen, Gavin Guidry, so we have a good core that got experience at the highest level. You can't put a price on that, that is so important...I'm really pleased with getting Luke Holman. It's not everyday you get to add a SEC starting pitcher, much less one of the top 5-6 SEC starting pitchers. That's an awesome add for us. Gage Jump, I think he's going to be as valuable as anybody. He's a super competitor and he's a lefty and hides the ball well. He's just coming back off tommy john, so you'll see parts of him...My hope is by the end of fall you'll see him in some games." — Jay Johnson