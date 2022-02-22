LSU heads to No. 3 Kentucky trying to fix a list of problems

It seems like seven months rather than seven weeks ago that then-No. 21 LSU held then-No. 16 Kentucky to just 10 points in the game's final 13 minutes in a 65-60 win in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Since then, the Tigers (19-8 overall, 7-7 SEC) have won just six of 13 games and the now-No. 3 Wildcats (22-5, 11-3) have won 11 of 13 games.

Both teams have had injuries, but Kentucky has had better depth to survive missing bodies. It’s why UK is an 8-point favorite when LSU hits the road for an 8 p.m. CT Wednesday night SEC affair in Rupp Arena where the ‘Cats are 16-0 this season.

“They're playing a lot better than they were the first time and we're not playing as well as we were the first time,” LSU coach Will Wade said Tuesday, gauging his team’s chances for a sweep of UK which is something the Tigers have done just done twice (1979, 1987) in history.

Wade’s crew is 2-6 SEC road games this season with wins at Florida and at Texas A&M. The Tigers could have had a third road victory last Saturday at South Carolina but blew an 11-point lead in the final 13:16 in a 77-75 loss.

LSU stayed true to its formula for losing – terrible free throw shooting (13 of 22), an array of senseless turnovers (15 including 7 in the last 10 minutes of the game and lousy shooting (7 of 9 misses in the final five minutes).

When the Tigers had a streak of six losses in seven games that ended a couple of weeks ago, the reason was the absence of heady senior point guard Xavier Pinson who sprained a knee.

Without Pinson, LSU lacked an experienced floor and Wade had to reshuffle his starting lineup adding sophomores Tari Eason and Eric Gaines.

Pinson returned as a starter three games ago (LSU is 2-1) and LSU has returned to a playing rotation that was 14-0 in the Tigers’ 14-1 season start.

But the problems remain.

After LSU’s 12-0 non-conference beginning, the Tigers were ranked first in the SEC in free throw shooting at 76 percent. Fifteen games later, LSU is 11th in the league in free throwing percentage at 70 percent. In SEC games only, LSU is 13th at 65.2 percent.

“It's been perplexing,” Wade said. “I talked to the guys about it yesterday (Monday). Just slow it down, getting back to our routines. We spent a bunch of time on that. It's at the front of my list of things to fix, because it's something that we've proven that we've been able to do. I've never seen a team kind of fall off like that. Eleven points is a huge, huge swing, especially over two months on the same shot that's not guarded.”

As far as turnovers, it’s likely a weakness that may not be totally corrected the rest of the season. LSU commits 15 turnovers per game, 13th in the NCAA and 322nd in the NCAA.

“We spent a ton of time working on the transition stuff, 10 or 15 minutes of practice working on transition conversion on offense,” Wade said. “And for whatever reason, we just haven't been able to fix that.”

That does not bode well against Kentucky. The Wildcats lead the SEC in scoring (80.9 points), field goal percentage (48.7), 3-point percentage (36.3), rebounding (41.04), rebounding margin (+10.67), assists (16.74) and assist to turnover ratio (1.42).

“Kentucky plays extremely fast, about 40% of their possessions are in transition,” Wade said.

The Wildcats also have the league’s only player averaging a double-double (center Oscar Tshiebwe 16.4 points, SEC-leading 15.2 rebounds), the best 3-point shooter (Kellan Grady, 45.1 percent) and the assists leader (Sahvir Wheeler, 7.1).

Starters Wheeler (wrist) and backcourt mate Ty-Ty Washington (ankle) didn’t practice Monday. One or both players may not play vs. LSU.

“They may be out another couple games,” Kentucky coach John Calipari said after UK’s 90-81 win over Alabama last Saturday. “I need them healthy before March. We don't need them to play hurt. If we can't win a game because they're not there, then we don't win the game. If this group chooses to play to win, we'll have a chance.”