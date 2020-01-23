LSU heads to Texas for 1 p.m. tipoff Saturday
LSU takes on its final non-conference game of the season and will try to improve its NCAA Tournament hopes while sitting atop the SEC when it visits Texas Saturday for a 1 p.m. tipoff.The game is ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news