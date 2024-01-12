Brian Kelly and LSU keep making splash after splash in the coaching department. First, Kelly landed Missouri defensive coordinator, Blake Baker, who was one of the hottest names on the market. Then, just a couple of days ago, Kelly poached defensive line coach, Bo Davis, from Texas.

Even though they just hired one of the best DL coaches in the country, they decided they weren't done on that front and hired Kevin Peoples, former Missouri defensive line coach.

Peoples was hired on as Missouri's defensive line coach in 2022, and has been with the team for the past two seasons. LSU Rivals Publisher, Jefferson Powell, spoke about the possibility of the Tigers adding Peoples to the staff despite already hiring Bo Davis already in his latest Situation Room thread.

Brad Davis will likely hold possession of the title of defensive line coach, but Peoples will no doubt be heavily involved as well. The assumption is that Bo Davis will focus more on the interior of the defensive line while Peoples works more with the edge rushers.

Peoples has a long history of success as a defensive line coach. Last year with Missouri, his Tigers ranked third in the SEC and eighth in the nation in sacks. Missouri's defensive front was one of the best in the country, and that was thanks to Peoples' guidance.

Before he was with Missouri, Peoples was with Indiana for two seasons from 2020-2021. During his time there, Indiana's defensive line led the Big 10 in sacks for the first time in program history in the abbreviated 2020 season.

Before that, he was with Tulane for four seasons from 2016-2019. He helped Tulane win back-to-back bowl games in 2018-19 and coached Patrick Johnson, the programs all-time leader in sacks, with 24.5 in his career.

Everywhere Peoples has been, they've had success on the defensive line. Pairing him with Bo Davis is massive for this Tigers defensive line that is low on depth and is coming off a bad 2023 season.

Brian Kelly isn't messing around. He's getting his guys, no matter the cost, and he's going to do whatever it takes to make sure LSU doesn't put out the same product on defense as they did last year.