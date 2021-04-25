TigerDetails - LSU hires Hall of Famer Kim Mulkey as new women’s basketball coach

After three national championships as the head coach of Baylor, Kim Mulkey is returning home to Louisiana.

Mulkey has been named the new head coach of the LSU women’s basketball team, athletic director Scott Woodward announced Sunday. Nikki Fargas stepped down officially on Saturday to pursue other opportunities.

“Kim Mulkey is a champion and a Hall of Famer, and we are thrilled to welcome her home,” said Woodward.

“Her accomplishments are unprecedented, her passion is unrivaled, and her commitment to winning in all aspects of life – in the classroom, on the court, and in the community – is unparalleled. We look forward to working with her as she instills that championship culture at LSU.”

Mulkey was at Baylor since 2000 and has a 632–104 record, an .859 winning percentage, and three NCAA championships in her 21-year career as the head coach of the Bears.

She has the third-best winning percentage in women’s basketball history behind only Connecticut’s Geno Auriemma (.885) and former Louisiana Tech coach Leon Barmore (.869).

Mulkey, a 2000 inductee into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame, took the Baylor job from Louisiana Tech, where she spent 19 years as either a student-athlete or coach in the legendary program. During her tenure in Ruston, Mulkey was associated with 11 Final Four squads and three national championship teams. She has either played or coached in the national championship game on eight occasions.

Mulkey, a native of Hammond, La., led the Hammond High basketball team to four-straight state championships, posted a 136-5 record and finished her career with a then-national record 4,075 points. She earned all-district, all-state and All-America honors each of her four years at Hammond High. She also graduated as her class’ valedictorian with a perfect 4.0 grade point average.

Mulkey has a street named after her in her hometown of Tickfaw, La.

Born May 17, 1962, in Santa Ana, Calif., Mulkey has two children, daughter Makenzie (28) and son Kramer (25).

Kramer attended LSU, where he played for Paul Mainieri's baseball team. He was a first team All-SEC shortstop and second team Louisville Slugger All-American in 2016, and garnered third-team Collegiate Baseball All-American, honorable mention Perfect Game All-American and second-team All-SEC accolades in 2017. After helping get LSU back to the College World Series in 2017, which resulted in a runner-up finish, Kramer was selected in the fourth round of the MLB Draft by the St. Louis Cardinals.