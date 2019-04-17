LSU wasted little time in replacing Joe Alleva as its athletic director.

Within hours of the school's announcement that Joe Alleva would be transitioning into a new position, thus relieving him of his role as athletic director, sources confirmed to Tiger Details that Texas A&M athletic director Scott Woodward agreed to take the newly vacated position at LSU.

Woodward, a graduate of Catholic High and a LSU alumnus, has extensive family and business ties in Louisiana, including a large portion of relatives still residing in Baton Rouge.

Woodward's rise as a premier athletic director began with the luring of prolific Boise State football coach Chris Peterson to Washington while serving as the Huskies athletic director. Woodward followed that hire with another blockbuster move when he lured then Florida State head coach Jimbo Fisher to Texas A&M while serving as the Aggies athletic director.

Alleva's new role is not yet clear, but the statement from LSU described it as a special assistant role for "donor relations."

"The eleven years Annie and I have been here in Baton Rouge have been some of the best in our lives," Alleva said, according to the release. "We have made lifelong friends and memories in Louisiana. This is truly a special place. It's been an honor to serve LSU, and I am proud to continue to do that in a new role."



