Will Wade knew this game was going to be more difficult than the first. And he wasn’t wrong.

LSU survived an onslaught of 3-pointers early and often from UNC-Greensboro, trailing for more than 13 minutes before regaining the lead with 6:34 in the first half and never surrendering it.

Ultimately the Tigers outlasted the Spartans’ 19 3-pointers to secure a 97-91 win in its toughest test so far in its young 2018-19 season.

“I tried to tell everybody who would listen how good they were,” Wade said of his opponent. “I think everybody saw that tonight. It’s really tough to win when you give up 19 threes and turn the ball over 17 times, so give our guys credit. That’s a huge, huge win. They’re an excellent team.”

Freshman forward Naz Reid again paced the Tiger offense with 29 points, followed by sophomore guard Tremont Waters’ 21 and freshman Ja’Vonte Smart, who added another 13.

UNCG chalked up 57 of its 91 points from 3-point land, finishing 57.6 percent from beyond the arc. Kyrin Galloway led all scorers with 32 points, hitting on 8 of his 10 3-pointers in the game, while guard Francis Alonso tacked on 5 from range to finish with 20 points.

“We missed four or five layups at the rim, and that puts your transition defense in a really, really tough spot because you’re a man down,” Wade said. “Then they just found the open guy. We ran to the wrong areas sometimes and just left (Galloway) wide open. Give them credit, they found the open guys.”

After LSU’s opening basket on its first possession, UNCG came out firing from long range, hitting four 3-pointers in its first 5 minutes. The Tigers kept it close during the Spartans run, never trailing by more than six in the first half.

UNCG was shooting near 70 percent from the floor to open the game before LSU strung together a 12-point run over the span of 2:31 to pull ahead by double digits, propelling them into halftime with a 49-36 lead it would never surrender.

“That was really big for us,” Reid said after the game. “We just needed to get more stops. That’s something we’re going to work on more. Being able to value the ball more from all of us, but other than that, I feel like we did a good job tonight.”

The Spartans didn’t make it easy, though. Despite LSU leading by as many as 18, UNCG clawed back to pull within 5 in the final minute of the game. The Tigers managed to close it out by sinking most of its free throws down the stretch and hitting on 28 of its 31 in total.

By comparison, the Spartans shot just 9 free throws all night, making 4 of them.

“(LSU) posed a lot of challenges for us on the defensive end of the floor,” said Spartans head coach Wes Miller. “You look up and you make 19 threes, score 91 points, and you lose. I think that’s telling you you’re not doing some things defensively and you’re not doing some things rebounding. Give LSU some credit for that too.”

LSU did dominate the board, out-rebounding UNCG 34 to 18, which Wade said after the game “saved” the team. No one for LSU had double digit rebounds, but four separate players snagged 5 or more in the win.

The Spartans’ 19 threes ties the record for most 3-pointers by an opponent in the PMAC, matching North Florida’s efforts from 2015, as well as Florida in 2017.

LSU’s road gets tougher next week as the Tigers host Memphis (1-0) on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the PMAC. LSU plays its first road game on Nov. 22 against Charleston at the HP Field House in Orlando with tip off scheduled for 6 p.m.