However, Wade was not ready for what hit him Monday – two days before the Tigers would face Louisiana-Lafayette in a NIT first-round game at the PMAC.

LSU basketball coach Will Wade is quite organized when it comes to all aspects of his program.

For the first time in his coaching career, Wade was the hunted in a matchup with an in-state school. Remember that his previous coaching stops were at Chattanooga and VCU. Those schools played second fiddle to Tennessee and Virginia, as well as Vanderbilt and Virginia Tech.

Wade was thrust into the middle of the environment surrounding a LSU-ULL athletic contest. The Cajuns always play the role of a spurned little brother to the hilt. UL-Lafayette coach Bob Marlin tossed the first shot Monday when he voiced his complaint about being a six seed and having to play at LSU.

Marlin proceeded to attack everything involving Tigers basketball, including its ‘gym’. UL-Lafayette, which won a school-record 27 games, was relegated to the NIT when it was beaten by Texas-Arlington in the semifinals of the Sun Belt Conference tournament.

Upon first hearing Marlin’s comments, Wade kept fairly quiet. But, it leaked out that Wade was seething. Marlin’s press conference was played on a loop in the LSU indoor basketball facility. One got the impression that Wade was preparing for a forceful response.

Undoubtedly, Wade was not going to sit back and take the criticisms from a Sun Belt coach. Wade had every intention of fighting for his program. That scenario played out in the Tigers’ 84-76 victory against UL-Lafayette.

LSU, which fell behind 7-0, seemed to have the game well in hand at halftime. The Tigers began the third quarter on top 40-28. But, LSU needed to withstand three charges from ULL. The Cajuns were behind by just one point inside the last two minutes. The Tigers made the necessary plays to win the game.

When former coach Dale Brown was establishing a new culture in the LSU program 40 years ago, he would do any and everything to fight for his players. Brown wanted the world to know that the Tigers were not going to bow down to any program – including mighty Kentucky.

Brown had his personal run-ins with former Tulane coach Ray Danforth. LSU certainly ran up the score against the Green Wave one night in the Superdome in the late 1970s. What occurred in that game led to an end of the series between the Tigers and Tulane.

But, Brown was making a point. LSU was going to be a factor in basketball – both in the Southeastern Conference and nationally. Wade, who is driven to win just like Brown, followed a similar plan against ULL. There was no blowout, but there was an emotionally called timeout with 12 seconds remaining.

That stoppage was time for LSU to show ULL that it is still the little brother in Louisiana basketball. Just analyze Wade’s comments after the game.

“It was an emotionally-charged environment at the end of the game,” Wade said. “You’ll have to ask (ULL) if the emotions then were unfortunate for college basketball. They are the ones who started all of that stuff.

“I called that final timeout since they don’t get to play us very often, I thought they should sit there and enjoy the opportunity to play us. I think I did say something directed to (ULL bench). I can’t remember what I said though.”

There was Wade doing his best Dale Brown imitation – letting everyone know that LSU is ready to become a player in basketball on the national stage. Kentucky, not Louisiana-Lafayette, is on Wade’s mind.

Don’t believe for one moment that only emotions drove what Wade said following the victory Wednesday. Wade gave all the reasons why LSU deserved to be a higher seed in the NIT.

“Do you think (ULL) should have been playing at home,” Wade asked. “Let me explain this to you. Their RPI is better than ours. They also played the 213th schedule and we had the 54th. You say, ‘we play in the SEC and that stacks it up.’ We had the 122nd schedule out of conference. They had the 172nd.

“We have nine quadrant one and two wins. They have one. Of their 25 wins, 24 were against quadrant three and four teams. They lost by 18 points to Ole Miss, who came in last in our league. We went 7-7 against NCAA tournament teams. I was surprised it wasn’t a two-seven game and not a three-six game.”

Wade also pointed out why LSU did not schedule UL-Lafayette.

“We aren’t scared of anybody,” Wade said. “The SEC has a rule that you have to play teams with a certain three-year rolling RPI. ULL’s three-year rolling RPI coming into this season was 138. We have a home-and-home series with Houston, who has a 127 RPI – better than ULL.

“We have home-and-homes with Memphis, who has a 114 rolling RPI – better than ULL. We have a home-and-home series coming up with VCU, which has a 25 RPI – better than ULL. To talk about us being scared to start home-and-home series is crazy.”

What took place the last few days was just another example of how Wade is attempting to change the culture surrounding the Tigers basketball program. The experience of the ULL game is in the past. Wade’s fighting spirit will be again focused totally on improving LSU basketball.