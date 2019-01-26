LSU basketball coach Will Wade knows the ultimate goal is to win, but that’s not what he thinks is the recipe for a respected program.

Following the Tigers' 92-82 defeat of Georgia Wednesday night, Wade was not a happy camper as the team allowed 44 points in the paint including 28 in the second half alone.

The recipe for Wade is what goes into winning the game and not actually the outcome of the game.

The second-year coach believes the team was more “discombobulated” than anything else and thought the team played about 27 decent minutes of defense Wednesday, which Wade said doesn’t cut it.

“I don’t like to cheat it when you win,” Wade said. “You’ve got to understand what goes into winning, how hard it is to prepare, how hard it is to win any game. I focus more on the ingredients that go into how to make the meal. Everybody just wants to have the meal served and to be able to taste well and for everything to go well. I’m worried about all that other stuff. That’s the stuff I want to get corrected because we didn’t have the right ingredients going into the game and it showed.”

LSU (15-3, 5-0) is allowing 77 points per game in SEC play but what’s saving the Tigers night after night is the efficiency on offense. The Tigers are No. 3 in the SEC in scoring offense and Wade has said many times this season the ball movement and shot selection has greatly improved in SEC competition.

In a well-balanced offensive effort, five players are averaging double digits in points in the five SEC games, four of them starters. The only starter not averaging double figures, Kavell Bigby-Williams, leads the team in rebounds and blocked shots.

Still, the defensive end continues to give the Tigers trouble and Wade said at this point in the season, it’s more about plugging gaps and covering the issues with duct tape then it is about finding long term solutions.

In an effort to fix those defensive lapses, Wade added a few more defensive drills to practice but admitted that doing so can take away from something else that needed to get done.

“Hopefully we’ll be better,” Wade said. “Hopefully we have some of the things solved. We tried to tweak our scheme a little bit. Change a few things to help some aspects in our defense. Hopefully we show up tomorrow.”

Facing another team that is in the bottom of the SEC standings in Missouri, Wade is making sure his players understand the gameplan. Missouri's Tigers lead the SEC in 3-point field goal percentage and are led by sharpshooter Mark Smith, who is shooting 47 percent from 3-point range and big man Jeremiah Tilmon who averages 9.9 points per game.

“We’ll have to do a good job guarding the 3-point line,” Wade said. “They’re tough. It will be tough sledding for us. We’re going to have guard better than we have in the past game. Baskets are not going to come as easy for us.”

SEC road teams are 1-6 on the road this week with the only win being an overtime thriller for No. 1 Tennessee knocking off winless Vanderbilt.

“This is going to be a battle on Saturday and then we will have to battle up again on Wednesday at Texas A&M,” Wade said. “We do not look at it like that, we have to worry about everything we have to prepare the right way, to give ourselves a chance to play well against Missouri. That is all that matters.”