When you’ve lost four straight games and are coming off your school’s first 40-point defeat margin in almost 20 seasons, nobody is going to care about you but you.

LSU first-year head coach Matt McMahon knows that.

Since his Tigers (12-5, 1-4 SEC) got plastered 106-66 at Alabama last Saturday, McMahon hopes his team understands that heading into a two-game SEC homestand starting with No. 16 Auburn (14-3, 4-1 SEC) Wednesday night at 6 in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

“As we move forward, playing with energy and relentless effort and your commitment to your teammates has to be at the forefront of everything we do” McMahon said. “It has got to be the foundation of who we are.”

It might be the only way the athletically challenged Tigers (12-5 overall, 1-4 SEC) can steal more league wins. When LSU doesn’t win the “effort” categories, like getting outscored 32-8 by Alabama in second-chance points, it has no shot at winning.

McMahon, who became just third head coach in LSU history to lose a game by 40 points in his first season on the job, is also trying to avoid a five-game losing streak. It would be the longest since Johnny Jones’ last season in 2016-17 as LSU’s head coach when the Tigers lost a school-record 15 consecutive games.

Also, LSU lost a player when McMahon announced during his Monday night radio show that junior forward Mwani Wilkinson underwent shoulder surgery and is done for the season.

Wilkinson, who started nine games this season and 53 in his three-year LSU career, was the only returning starter from last year’s team. After previous LSU head coach Will Wade was fired last March for alleged NCAA rules violations, LSU had 12 scholarship players enter the transfer portal.

“I’m heartbroken for him,” McMahon said of Wilkinson. “I have a tremendous amount of admiration for him as a teammate, as a leader, as a warrior. He was a guy who wanted to be at LSU through some challenging circumstances in the spring.

“He had a terrific summer, a great fall. He injured his shooting shoulder in the preseason and wanted to battle through it.”

While LSU’s top six players are transfers, Auburn has four transfers in its top six players.

AU point guard Wendell Green Jr. (Eastern Kentucky transfer) averages 13.6 points and ranks second in the SEC in free throw percentage.

Last week in wins over Ole Miss and Mississippi State, Green Jr. averaged a team-leading 20.0 points with a season-high 23 points and seven assists at Ole Miss and 17 points with a season-best four steals versus Mississippi State. He made 18 of 18 free throws.

Morehead State transfer Johni Broome, a 6-10 sophomore forward, gives Auburn an inside presence on both ends of the court. He’s averaging 12.8 points and ranks in the SEC in rebounding (8.6), third in blocked shots (2.5 bpg) and fifth in field goal percentage.