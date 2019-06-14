LSU hosting two big targets this weekend for official visits
LSU continues to lure some of the nation's premier prospects to its campus, including a pair of linemen this weekend.Elite Texas offensive tackle Chad Lindberg will be taking his official to LSU, a...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news