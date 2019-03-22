LSU held it’s annual pro day on Friday, working out 12 former players to help prepare them for the draft.

Former Tigers Devin White, Greedy Williams, Foster Moreau and Cole Tracy were all in attendance but didn’t participate in any of the field work. Williams would bench eight reps and post a 36 inch vertical.

Defensive back Ed Paris ran an impressive 4.57 time in the 40-yard dash while nose tackle Ed Alexander did 28 reps on the bench.

When position work came around, all participated. Here’s the times of the players who did participate: