LSU and Auburn almost always seem to have a bit of a flair for the dramatic.

The purple-and-gold Tigers haven't lost to their SEC West counterparts since the others guys lit cigars in Tiger Stadium after a 1999 victory.

But the recent matchups haven't lacked in excitement.

Auburn's last-second survival, with some game-clock craziness to boot, in 2016 ultimately ended national championship-winning coach Les Miles' tenure in Baton Rouge and ushered in the Ed Orgeron era.

LSU then stormed back from a 20-point deficit back at home in 2017 to stun its guests and followed that performance up with a walk-off game-winning field goal by Cole Tracy on the road in 2018.

Jerit Roser of Tiger Details and Mark Clements of 225 Magazine dove some into the history of the always-entertaining series in this week's Tiger Pride Podcast, but mostly forecast what to expect in this Saturday's next edition.

List to this week's recap of LSU's 36-13 victory at Mississippi, preview of the fast-approaching kickoff in Death Valley and slew of other fun along the way.

