TigerDetails - LSU ignored sexual assault complaints against football players: USA Today

LSU mishandled sexual assault allegations against students and student athletes, according to a lengthy investigation released by USA Today on Monday.

The report alleges that LSU officials had knowledge of the sexual assault allegations made against former running back Derrius Guice, wide receiver Drake Davis and other former football players, along with an on-campus fraternity member.

The investigation also claims that at least nine football players have been reported for sexual misconduct or dating violence since head coach Ed Orgeron took over in 2016.

LSU executive deputy athletic director Verge Ausberry was asked about the article during his weekly interview with ESPN's "Off the Bench" Monday morning.

"There is a due process there," he said. "I really can't discuss it. We follow the due process at LSU and that's pretty much all I can say about that article at this time."

LSU punter Zach Von Rosenberg defended Orgeron via Twitter, saying, "I felt obligated to defend my coach (because) we had team meetings about nearly every incident. Most of these players were either dismissed or removed from the team. The others I don't know all the details, but what I do know is my coach would do the right thing. Fact."