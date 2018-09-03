ARLINGTON (Texas) — With the football world watching, LSU looked like world-beaters Sunday — for about two and a half quarters, and at first glance.

Then came back-to-back Miami touchdowns, a suddenly two-score game and some tempering of the early celebration in AT&T Stadium.

The truth is any unilateral reactions — positive or critical — of the Tigers’ 33-17 victory in the Advocare Classic are premature and inaccurate.

A young, unproven team entered Sunday with more questions than could be resolved in one evening.

And not everything was perfect when LSU (1-0) was rattling off 30 straight points to build its lead.

But an upset of the highly ranked Hurricanes (0-1) should be celebrated, at least briefly, as tremendous first step.

“We knew we were coming into a big game,” junior wide receiver Jonathan Giles said. “We knew we had a chip on our shoulder. Nobody picked us to win. So we came in with the expectation to win and go 1-0. That’s all that matters is 1-0.”

No. 8 Miami posed a far more challenging test than BYU a year ago, to the day.

Still, Mark Richt’s bunch entered — and exited — with a long list of its own flaws, or at least questions.

And the Tigers didn’t necessarily play quite as well en route to their big lead as the score might have led some fans to believe.

“It’s always good to go out and get a win in the first game of the year, especially against a team like Miami,” junior nose tackle Breiden Fehoko said. “We should have been better, though.”

The Hurricanes actually outgained LSU by a margin of 342 yards to 296 and finished 6-for-16 compared to 3-for-16 on third-down.

New quarterback Joe Burrow completed just 11 of his 24 passes (45.8 percent) for 140 yards (12.7 yards per completion, 5.8 yards per attempt).

And some blame for those low numbers has to go to the teammates around him.

“We started off a little slow — first game, a little jitters,” Giles said. “But you could see we started to pick it up.”

Wide receivers dropped a couple passes a couple instances of miscommunication with their quarterback.

And the offensive line showed a few exciting flashes — most notably left guard Garrett Brumfield and left tackle Saahdiq Charles on senior running back Nicholas Brossette’s two touchdown runs.

But Burrow was under duress more often than not, and Brossette was the only running back to average more than 3 yards per touch.

The leading rusher averaged 5.7 yards per carry for the night thanks heavily to his 50-yard dash to the end zone former University Lab teammate Brumfield sprung.

LSU totaled a less-exciting 106 yards on 40 attempts (2.7 yards per carry) outside of that big gain.

“I wasn’t really pleased with the blocking of the offensive line,” coach Ed Orgeron said. “I thought that we missed some assignments. I thought that we gave up too much penetration, but I’m sure we’re going to get that fixed. Those guys are gelling. They’re young. They are playing a lot of positions, but we’re going to have to get better real fast.”

And the defense — although largely impressive — showed some opportunities for improvement, too.

LSU struggled to reach Miami quarterback Malik Rosier at times, particularly early and and on a few plays late.

Rosier avoided being sacked until late in the contest and had a frustrating amount time to wait for his receivers to come open on the Hurricanes’ bigger plays.

That comfort did no favors to a secondary that suffered occasional lapses of its own and traveled home well aware of the work still ahead.

And aside from the 1-0 record, that realization may be the most important asset the Tigers have at the moment.

LSU still showed up to a metaphorical stage even bigger than the colossal videoboard overhead, built a 33-3 lead on a top-10 team and left with a 16-point victory.

“We were always fired up coming into this game,” Brossette said. “We knew we had a lot of people doubting us. I think we just proved a point tonight.”

Every player or position group that struggled at times also showed flashes of the major potential that has Orgeron and company optimistic.

The Tigers certainly appeared capable of exceeding many of the mediocre expectations projected for them from around the country.

“Everybody’s gonna write what they wanna write about us,” junior linebacker Devin White said. “At the end of the day, it’s about what we think and what we believe in. And we just know we’ve got a great team. And we’re gonna keep getting better every week. And we’re gonna be ready to face the next opponent.”

Said Fehoko: “Bottom line: The ceiling for this team is very high.”

Those assessments may be wholly accurate.

LSU won over a lot of doubters Sunday in the nationally televised affair that was the only football game in the country that evening.

But keeping the victory in a more complete perspective will be critical.

Most fans and media probably gave both the Tigers and Cougars too much credit last Sept. 2.

And LSU again received only partial answers a calendar year later.

“We came to play a game, and our goal was to be 1-0,” Orgeron said. “That’s how we approach every game. Regardless of what’s out there or what people say, we believe in each other in that room, and we proved it today.”

So far, LSU seems to be saying all the right things.

Whether or not Miami was overrated, the Tigers played the underdog role well.

Learning how to handle success can be a different challenge, though — especially for a young team still finding itself.

But it’s a lot better of a situation than the alternative.