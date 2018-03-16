A year ago, LSU was expected to reach the College World Series in Omaha due to the return of four everyday starters and the top two pitchers in the rotation.
The Tigers won the Southeastern Conference championship and advanced to the NCAA tournament as a national seed once again. LSU did reach the CWS and knocked out No. 1 seed Oregon State to get to the championship series. The Tigers dropped two games to Florida and ended as the national runners-up.
Now, LSU does not have a lot of veteran presence on this season’s roster. Outfielder Antoine Duplantis is the lone three-year starter in the lineup. No one is talking about the Tigers being in the mix for any titles in 2018. Maybe being under the radar will benefit this inexperienced squad.
The SEC is loaded with quite a few teams with gaudy pre-conference records. Auburn and Ole Miss have lost just one time. Texas A&M has been beaten only twice. The defending national champion Gators, who are the favorite to win the SEC, have three losses.
“It’s a 30-game grind,” LSU coach Paul Mainieri said. “Nine or ten teams are ranked in the top 25. The quality of our conference is just amazing. I didn’t think the SEC could get any better, but maybe it will. You have all good ball clubs. There are teams who are 17-1 and 16-2.”
LSU will open the SEC schedule against Missouri at The Box on Friday (6:30 p.m. Central/SEC Digital Network). Missouri, which has a 14-3 record, is much improved. LSU has a 12-0 record against Missouri.
“The conference is very deep,” Mainieri said. “But when you start playing each other, somebody has to win and somebody has to lose. If you have a bad weekend, you may have a good one the next weekend. You really want to get off to a good start, particularly when you play at home.”
Here is a prediction of the order of finish in the SEC.
EASTERN DIVISION
1. FLORIDA
Head coach: Kevin O’Sullivan
Current record: 16-3
Results against power conference opponents: 1-0 against Florida State, 2-1 against Miami
Team Statistics
Batting average: .299
ERA: 2.29
Fielding percentage: .986
Top Hitters
C JJ Schwarz, Sr. -- .352 BA, 4 HR, 17 RBI
OF Nick Horvath, Sr. -- .345 BA, 2 HR, 13 RBI
OF Wil Dalton, So. -- .338 BA, 5 HR, 17 RBI
Top Pitchers
Tyler Dyson, So. – 3-1, 1.07 ERA
Jackson Kowar, Jr. – 3-0, 2.05 ERA
Brady Singer, Jr. – 4-0, 2.08 ERA
2. KENTUCKY
Head coach: Nick Mingione
Current record: 14-3
Results against power conference opponents: 2-1 against Texas Tech
Team Statistics
Batting average: .324
ERA: 3.76
Fielding percentage: .974
Top Hitters
C Troy Squires, Sr. -- .373 BA, 2 HR, 22 RBI
DH T.J. Collett, So. -- .343 BA, 8 HR, 26 RBI
1B Kole Cottam, Jr. -- .317 BA, 5 HR, 19 RBI
Top Pitchers
Sean Hjelle, Jr. – 4-0, 1.35 ERA
Justin Lewis, Jr. – 3-1, 4.07 ERA
Zack Thompson, So. – 2-0, 6.11 ERA
3. VANDERBILT
Head coach: Tim Corbin
Current record: 12-5
Results against power conference opponents: 1-0 against TCU, 1-0 against UCLA, 2-1 against Duke
Team Statistics
Batting average: .304
ERA: 2.91
Fielding percentage: .989
Top Hitters
OF Pat DeMarco, Fr. -- .362 BA, 1 HR, 14 RBI
SS Connor Kaiser, Jr. -- .309 BA, 0 HR, 17 RBI
2B Ethan Paul, Jr. -- .290 BA, 4 HR, 25 RBI
Top Pitchers
Mason Hickman, Fr. – 3-0, 1.93 ERA
Patrick Raby, Jr. – 1-2, 1.98 ERA
Drake Fellows, So. – 2-0, 2.42 ERA
4. MISSOURI
Head coach: Steve Bieser
Current record: 14-3
Results against power conference opponents: 1-0 against Miami
Team Statistics
Batting average: .293
ERA: 2.54
Fielding percentage: .980
Top Hitters
3B Brian Sharp, Jr. -- .426 BA, 3 HR, 23 RBI
1B Kameron Misner, So. -- .383 BA, 3 HR, 16 RBI
OF Trey Harris, Sr. -- .338 BA, 2 HR, 15 RBI
Top Pitchers
Nile Ball, Jr. – 1-0, 3 saves, 0.00 ERA
Bryce Montes De Oca, Jr. – 3-0, 1.57 ERA
Michael Plassmeyer, Jr. – 2-0, 2.88 ERA
5. SOUTH CAROLINA
Head coach: Mark Kingston
Current record: 12-5
Results against power conference opponents: 1-2 against Clemson
Team Statistics
Batting average: .286
ERA: 3.03
Fielding percentage: .979
Top Hitters
2B LT Tolbert, Jr. -- .391 BA, 4 HR, 17 RBI
OF TJ Hopkins, Jr. -- .328 BA, 2 HR, 13 RBI
DH Noah Campbell, Fr. -- .290 BA, 1 HR, 5 RBI
Top Pitchers
Logan Chapman, Fr. – 1-0, 3.38 ERA
Adam Hill, Jr. – 2-1, 3.91 ERA
Cody Morris, So. – 3-1, 4.05 ERA
6. GEORGIA
Head coach: Scott Stricklin
Current record: 12-5
Results against power conference opponents: none
Team Statistics
Batting average: .298
ERA: 3.70
Fielding percentage: .972
Top Hitters
OF Keegan McGovern, Sr. -- .367 BA, 6 HR, 17 RBI
DH Michael Curry, Jr. -- .349 BA, 2 HR, 19 RBI
SS Cam Shepherd, So. -- .274 BA, 2 HR, 19 RBI
Top Pitchers
Chase Adkins, Sr. – 2-0, 2.11 ERA
Will Proctor, So. – 2-2, 3.72 ERA
Tony Locey, So. – 2-0, 5.79 ERA
7. TENNESSEE
Head coach: Tony Vitello
Current record: 12-6
Results against power conference opponents: 1-2 against Maryland
Team Statistics
Batting average: .267
ERA: 4.18
Fielding percentage: .973
Top Hitters
C Benito Santiago, Sr. -- .394 BA, 2 HR, 11 RBI
SS Andre Lipcius, So. -- .333 BA, 3 HR, 19 RBI
2B Jay Charleston, So. -- .264 BA, 2 HR, 9 RBI
Top Pitchers
Sean Hunley, Fr. – 3-0, 0.75 ERA
Garrett Stallings, So. – 3-0, 2.45 ERA
Will Neely, Jr. – 2-0, 3.86 ERA
WESTERN DIVISION
1. ARKANSAS
Head coach: Dave Van Horn
Current record: 13-4
Results against power conference opponents: 2-0 against Texas, 1-0 against Arizona, 2-1 against Southern California
Team Statistics
Batting average: .308
ERA: 2.44
Fielding percentage: .973
Top Hitters
3B Casey Martin, Fr. -- .417 BA, 6 HR, 20 RBI
OF Eric Cole, Jr. -- .375 BA, 4 HR, 13 RBI
OF Heston Kjerstad, Fr. -- .351 BA, 2 HR, 16 RBI
Top Pitchers
Blaine Knight, Jr. – 3-0, 0.78 ERA
Kacey Murphy, Jr. – 2-0, 1.12 ERA
Matt Cronin, So. – 2-0, 2 saves, 1.42 ERA
2. TEXAS A&M
Head coach: Rob Childress
Current record: 16-2
Results against power conference opponents: 1-0 against Baylor, 1-0 against California
Team Statistics
Batting average: .313
ERA: 1.94
Fielding percentage: .971
Top Hitters
OF Logan Foster, So. -- .385 BA, 5 HR, 25 RBI
2B Michael Helman, Jr. -- .378, 2 HR, 15 RBI
OF Zach DeLoach, Fr. -- .338 BA, 2 HR, 12 RBI
Top Pitchers
Nolan Hoffman, Jr. – 3-0, 2 saves, 0.00 ERA
John Doxakis, So. – 3-0, 0.81 ERA
Mitchell Kilkenny, Jr. – 4-0, 1.30 ERA
3. OLE MISS
Head coach: Mike Bianco
Current record: 17-1
Results against power conference opponents: none
Team Statistics
Batting average: .301
ERA: 2.29
Fielding percentage: .982
Top Hitters
OF Thomas Dillard, So. -- .350 BA, 4 HR, 15 RBI
Grae Kessinger, So. -- .338 BA, 1 HR, 12 RBI
Nick Fortes, Jr. -- .297 BA, 4 HR, 16 RBI
Top Pitchers
Dallas Woolfolk, Jr. – 0-0, 6 saves, 0.00 ERA
Brady Feigl, Jr. – 4-0, 1.03 ERA
Ryan Rolison, So. – 3-1, 2.28 ERA
4. LSU
Head coach: Paul Mainieri
Current record: 12-6
Results against power conference opponents: 2-1 against Texas, 1-2 against Notre Dame
Team Statistics
Batting average: .303
ERA: 4.23
Fielding percentage: .983
Top Hitters
C Hunter Feduccia, Jr. -- .354 BA, 2 HR, 17 RBI
1B Bryce Jordan, Jr. -- .298 BA, 2 HR, 14 RBI
OF Antoine Duplantis, Jr. -- .296 BA, 1 HR, 12 RBI
Top Pitchers
Ma’Khail Hilliard, Fr. – 4-0, 0.00 ERA
Caleb Gilbert, Jr. – 2-0, 4.29 ERA
Zack Hess, So. – 2-2, 5.64 ERA
5. AUBURN
Head coach: Butch Thompson
Current record: 17-1
Results against power conference opponents: 1-0 against Georgia Tech
Team Statistics
Batting average: .317
ERA: 3.33
Fielding percentage: .975
Top Hitters
C Steven Williams, Fr. -- .343 BA, 3 HR, 21 RBI
SS Will Holland, So. -- .333 BA, 2 HR, 14 RBI
OF Jay Estes, Sr. -- .288 BA, 0 HR, 11 RBI
Top Pitchers
Cody Greenhill, Fr. – 1-0, 3 saves, 0.49 ERA
Calvin Coker, Sr. – 3-0, 2 saves, 1.37 ERA
Casey Mize, Jr. – 4-0, 2.13 ERA
6. ALABAMA
Head coach: Brad Bohannon
Current record: 15-3
Results against power conference opponents: 3-0 against Washington State, 1-2 against Oklahoma
Team Statistics
Batting average: .310
ERA: 2.73
Fielding percentage: .976
Top Hitters
2B Chandler Avant, Sr. -- .400 BA, 1 HR, 17 RBI
1B Hunter Alexander, Sr. -- .361 BA, 2 HR, 17 RBI
3B Cobie Vance, Jr. -- .288 BA, 1 HR, 10 RBI
Top Pitchers
Deacon Medders, So. – 0-0, 2 saves, 0.71 ERA
Sam Finnerty, Jr. – 2-1, 2.77 ERA
Jake Walters, Sr. – 2-1, 6.41 ERA
7. MISSISSIPPI STATE
Head coach: Gary Henderson
Current record: 10-7
Results against power conference opponents: none
Team Statistics
Batting average: .268
ERA: 3.41
Fielding percentage: .977
Top Hitters
DH Tanner Allen, Fr. -- .313 BA, 0 HR, 11 RBI
2B Hunter Stovall, Jr. -- .290 BA, 0 HR, 7 RBI
SS Luke Alexander, Jr. -- .231 BA, 1 HR, 9 RBI
Top Pitchers
Konnor Pilkington, Jr. – 1-1, 1.17 ERA
Jacob Billingsley, Sr. – 2-0, 2.89 ERA
Ethan Small, So. – 1-1, 3.54 ERA