A year ago, LSU was expected to reach the College World Series in Omaha due to the return of four everyday starters and the top two pitchers in the rotation.

The Tigers won the Southeastern Conference championship and advanced to the NCAA tournament as a national seed once again. LSU did reach the CWS and knocked out No. 1 seed Oregon State to get to the championship series. The Tigers dropped two games to Florida and ended as the national runners-up.

Now, LSU does not have a lot of veteran presence on this season’s roster. Outfielder Antoine Duplantis is the lone three-year starter in the lineup. No one is talking about the Tigers being in the mix for any titles in 2018. Maybe being under the radar will benefit this inexperienced squad.

The SEC is loaded with quite a few teams with gaudy pre-conference records. Auburn and Ole Miss have lost just one time. Texas A&M has been beaten only twice. The defending national champion Gators, who are the favorite to win the SEC, have three losses.

“It’s a 30-game grind,” LSU coach Paul Mainieri said. “Nine or ten teams are ranked in the top 25. The quality of our conference is just amazing. I didn’t think the SEC could get any better, but maybe it will. You have all good ball clubs. There are teams who are 17-1 and 16-2.”

LSU will open the SEC schedule against Missouri at The Box on Friday (6:30 p.m. Central/SEC Digital Network). Missouri, which has a 14-3 record, is much improved. LSU has a 12-0 record against Missouri.

“The conference is very deep,” Mainieri said. “But when you start playing each other, somebody has to win and somebody has to lose. If you have a bad weekend, you may have a good one the next weekend. You really want to get off to a good start, particularly when you play at home.”





Here is a prediction of the order of finish in the SEC.

EASTERN DIVISION

1. FLORIDA

Head coach: Kevin O’Sullivan

Current record: 16-3

Results against power conference opponents: 1-0 against Florida State, 2-1 against Miami

Team Statistics

Batting average: .299

ERA: 2.29

Fielding percentage: .986

Top Hitters

C JJ Schwarz, Sr. -- .352 BA, 4 HR, 17 RBI

OF Nick Horvath, Sr. -- .345 BA, 2 HR, 13 RBI

OF Wil Dalton, So. -- .338 BA, 5 HR, 17 RBI

Top Pitchers

Tyler Dyson, So. – 3-1, 1.07 ERA

Jackson Kowar, Jr. – 3-0, 2.05 ERA

Brady Singer, Jr. – 4-0, 2.08 ERA

2. KENTUCKY

Head coach: Nick Mingione

Current record: 14-3

Results against power conference opponents: 2-1 against Texas Tech

Team Statistics

Batting average: .324

ERA: 3.76

Fielding percentage: .974

Top Hitters

C Troy Squires, Sr. -- .373 BA, 2 HR, 22 RBI

DH T.J. Collett, So. -- .343 BA, 8 HR, 26 RBI

1B Kole Cottam, Jr. -- .317 BA, 5 HR, 19 RBI

Top Pitchers

Sean Hjelle, Jr. – 4-0, 1.35 ERA

Justin Lewis, Jr. – 3-1, 4.07 ERA

Zack Thompson, So. – 2-0, 6.11 ERA

3. VANDERBILT

Head coach: Tim Corbin

Current record: 12-5

Results against power conference opponents: 1-0 against TCU, 1-0 against UCLA, 2-1 against Duke

Team Statistics

Batting average: .304

ERA: 2.91

Fielding percentage: .989

Top Hitters

OF Pat DeMarco, Fr. -- .362 BA, 1 HR, 14 RBI

SS Connor Kaiser, Jr. -- .309 BA, 0 HR, 17 RBI

2B Ethan Paul, Jr. -- .290 BA, 4 HR, 25 RBI

Top Pitchers

Mason Hickman, Fr. – 3-0, 1.93 ERA

Patrick Raby, Jr. – 1-2, 1.98 ERA

Drake Fellows, So. – 2-0, 2.42 ERA

4. MISSOURI

Head coach: Steve Bieser

Current record: 14-3

Results against power conference opponents: 1-0 against Miami

Team Statistics

Batting average: .293

ERA: 2.54

Fielding percentage: .980

Top Hitters

3B Brian Sharp, Jr. -- .426 BA, 3 HR, 23 RBI

1B Kameron Misner, So. -- .383 BA, 3 HR, 16 RBI

OF Trey Harris, Sr. -- .338 BA, 2 HR, 15 RBI

Top Pitchers

Nile Ball, Jr. – 1-0, 3 saves, 0.00 ERA

Bryce Montes De Oca, Jr. – 3-0, 1.57 ERA

Michael Plassmeyer, Jr. – 2-0, 2.88 ERA

5. SOUTH CAROLINA

Head coach: Mark Kingston

Current record: 12-5

Results against power conference opponents: 1-2 against Clemson

Team Statistics

Batting average: .286

ERA: 3.03

Fielding percentage: .979

Top Hitters

2B LT Tolbert, Jr. -- .391 BA, 4 HR, 17 RBI

OF TJ Hopkins, Jr. -- .328 BA, 2 HR, 13 RBI

DH Noah Campbell, Fr. -- .290 BA, 1 HR, 5 RBI

Top Pitchers

Logan Chapman, Fr. – 1-0, 3.38 ERA

Adam Hill, Jr. – 2-1, 3.91 ERA

Cody Morris, So. – 3-1, 4.05 ERA

6. GEORGIA

Head coach: Scott Stricklin

Current record: 12-5

Results against power conference opponents: none

Team Statistics

Batting average: .298

ERA: 3.70

Fielding percentage: .972

Top Hitters

OF Keegan McGovern, Sr. -- .367 BA, 6 HR, 17 RBI

DH Michael Curry, Jr. -- .349 BA, 2 HR, 19 RBI

SS Cam Shepherd, So. -- .274 BA, 2 HR, 19 RBI

Top Pitchers

Chase Adkins, Sr. – 2-0, 2.11 ERA

Will Proctor, So. – 2-2, 3.72 ERA

Tony Locey, So. – 2-0, 5.79 ERA

7. TENNESSEE

Head coach: Tony Vitello

Current record: 12-6

Results against power conference opponents: 1-2 against Maryland

Team Statistics

Batting average: .267

ERA: 4.18

Fielding percentage: .973

Top Hitters

C Benito Santiago, Sr. -- .394 BA, 2 HR, 11 RBI

SS Andre Lipcius, So. -- .333 BA, 3 HR, 19 RBI

2B Jay Charleston, So. -- .264 BA, 2 HR, 9 RBI

Top Pitchers

Sean Hunley, Fr. – 3-0, 0.75 ERA

Garrett Stallings, So. – 3-0, 2.45 ERA

Will Neely, Jr. – 2-0, 3.86 ERA





WESTERN DIVISION

1. ARKANSAS

Head coach: Dave Van Horn

Current record: 13-4

Results against power conference opponents: 2-0 against Texas, 1-0 against Arizona, 2-1 against Southern California

Team Statistics

Batting average: .308

ERA: 2.44

Fielding percentage: .973

Top Hitters

3B Casey Martin, Fr. -- .417 BA, 6 HR, 20 RBI

OF Eric Cole, Jr. -- .375 BA, 4 HR, 13 RBI

OF Heston Kjerstad, Fr. -- .351 BA, 2 HR, 16 RBI

Top Pitchers

Blaine Knight, Jr. – 3-0, 0.78 ERA

Kacey Murphy, Jr. – 2-0, 1.12 ERA

Matt Cronin, So. – 2-0, 2 saves, 1.42 ERA

2. TEXAS A&M

Head coach: Rob Childress

Current record: 16-2

Results against power conference opponents: 1-0 against Baylor, 1-0 against California

Team Statistics

Batting average: .313

ERA: 1.94

Fielding percentage: .971

Top Hitters

OF Logan Foster, So. -- .385 BA, 5 HR, 25 RBI

2B Michael Helman, Jr. -- .378, 2 HR, 15 RBI

OF Zach DeLoach, Fr. -- .338 BA, 2 HR, 12 RBI

Top Pitchers

Nolan Hoffman, Jr. – 3-0, 2 saves, 0.00 ERA

John Doxakis, So. – 3-0, 0.81 ERA

Mitchell Kilkenny, Jr. – 4-0, 1.30 ERA

3. OLE MISS

Head coach: Mike Bianco

Current record: 17-1

Results against power conference opponents: none

Team Statistics

Batting average: .301

ERA: 2.29

Fielding percentage: .982

Top Hitters

OF Thomas Dillard, So. -- .350 BA, 4 HR, 15 RBI

Grae Kessinger, So. -- .338 BA, 1 HR, 12 RBI

Nick Fortes, Jr. -- .297 BA, 4 HR, 16 RBI

Top Pitchers

Dallas Woolfolk, Jr. – 0-0, 6 saves, 0.00 ERA

Brady Feigl, Jr. – 4-0, 1.03 ERA

Ryan Rolison, So. – 3-1, 2.28 ERA

4. LSU

Head coach: Paul Mainieri

Current record: 12-6

Results against power conference opponents: 2-1 against Texas, 1-2 against Notre Dame

Team Statistics

Batting average: .303

ERA: 4.23

Fielding percentage: .983

Top Hitters

C Hunter Feduccia, Jr. -- .354 BA, 2 HR, 17 RBI

1B Bryce Jordan, Jr. -- .298 BA, 2 HR, 14 RBI

OF Antoine Duplantis, Jr. -- .296 BA, 1 HR, 12 RBI

Top Pitchers

Ma’Khail Hilliard, Fr. – 4-0, 0.00 ERA

Caleb Gilbert, Jr. – 2-0, 4.29 ERA

Zack Hess, So. – 2-2, 5.64 ERA

5. AUBURN

Head coach: Butch Thompson

Current record: 17-1

Results against power conference opponents: 1-0 against Georgia Tech

Team Statistics

Batting average: .317

ERA: 3.33

Fielding percentage: .975

Top Hitters

C Steven Williams, Fr. -- .343 BA, 3 HR, 21 RBI

SS Will Holland, So. -- .333 BA, 2 HR, 14 RBI

OF Jay Estes, Sr. -- .288 BA, 0 HR, 11 RBI

Top Pitchers

Cody Greenhill, Fr. – 1-0, 3 saves, 0.49 ERA

Calvin Coker, Sr. – 3-0, 2 saves, 1.37 ERA

Casey Mize, Jr. – 4-0, 2.13 ERA

6. ALABAMA

Head coach: Brad Bohannon

Current record: 15-3

Results against power conference opponents: 3-0 against Washington State, 1-2 against Oklahoma

Team Statistics

Batting average: .310

ERA: 2.73

Fielding percentage: .976

Top Hitters

2B Chandler Avant, Sr. -- .400 BA, 1 HR, 17 RBI

1B Hunter Alexander, Sr. -- .361 BA, 2 HR, 17 RBI

3B Cobie Vance, Jr. -- .288 BA, 1 HR, 10 RBI

Top Pitchers

Deacon Medders, So. – 0-0, 2 saves, 0.71 ERA

Sam Finnerty, Jr. – 2-1, 2.77 ERA

Jake Walters, Sr. – 2-1, 6.41 ERA

7. MISSISSIPPI STATE

Head coach: Gary Henderson

Current record: 10-7

Results against power conference opponents: none

Team Statistics

Batting average: .268

ERA: 3.41

Fielding percentage: .977

Top Hitters

DH Tanner Allen, Fr. -- .313 BA, 0 HR, 11 RBI

2B Hunter Stovall, Jr. -- .290 BA, 0 HR, 7 RBI

SS Luke Alexander, Jr. -- .231 BA, 1 HR, 9 RBI

Top Pitchers

Konnor Pilkington, Jr. – 1-1, 1.17 ERA

Jacob Billingsley, Sr. – 2-0, 2.89 ERA

Ethan Small, So. – 1-1, 3.54 ERA