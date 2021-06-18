LSU invites intriguing JUCO DB Jaylin Armwood to return home

Jaylin Armwood opened eyes and piqued interest 12 days ago with a 4.36-second 40-yard dash at LSU's first skills camp.

And, back on campus Friday, the former Catholic High standout received an eye-opening opportunity in return.

The hometown Tigers invited the 6-foot-3, 205-pound athlete to continue his college career back in Baton Rouge.

"I'm very excited to have the opportunity to play right here in my hometown," he said. "You know it''s exciting in general whenever a school like that offers you to be a part of something special in their football program and most importantly continue your education.

"It's definitely given me and my family a lot to think about."

Armwood would join initially as a walk-on this fall in a secondary that cornerbacks coach and recruiting coordinator Corey Raymond has bolstered notably during the past month.

Former Madison Prep star Major Burns and Rummel star Quinton "Pig" Cage had already announced their own transfers from Georgia and Nicholls State, respectively — the latter to do so also initially as a walk-on.

Armwood initially signed with Southeastern Louisiana in 2019 and redshirted that fall after a high school career that included two state championships and another runner-up appearance with the Bears.

The fast, rangy defensive back landed at Dodge City Community College from there, playing in five of the Conquistadors' seven games this spring with 11 tackles.