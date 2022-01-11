LSU is bringing Joe Foucha back home to Louisiana

After four seasons at Arkansas, Joe Foucha is ready to return home.

The McDonogh 35 product announced his commitment to LSU Tuesday night right after Louisiana-Lafayette corner Mekhi Garner pledged to the Tigers.

The New Orleans native had 73 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble, seven passes defended and two interceptions for Arkansas during the 2021 season.

Foucha played in 44 games totaling 231 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, 17 passes defended and five interceptions.

Foucha was considered a three-star prospect by Rivals when he signed with the Razorbacks in 2018.