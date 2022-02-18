LSU, Jay Johnson open season with 13-1 win over Maine

The Jay Johnson era got off to a resounding start Friday night as LSU defeated Maine, 13-1.

Sophomore right-hander Blake Money had a career night in the Opening Day start on the hill, throwing seven shutout innings on only two hits and striking out ten.

Brayden Jobert got the Tigers going offensively in the fourth inning with a solo home run.

LSU would explode for a combined six runs in the sixth and seventh innings, taking advantage of three Maine errors to put the game out of reach at 8-0.

Sophomore first baseman Tre Morgan also drove in a pair of runs on the night as he finished 3 for 4.

The two teams will battle tomorrow at 1:30 pm.