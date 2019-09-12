As anticipated, LSU returned home this week from Texas with a marquee victory.

Jerit Roser of Tiger Details and Mark Clements of 225 Magazine had forecast an even bigger statement in Austin.

This week, they unpack the now-No. 4 Tigers' defeat of the Longhorns — including how much stock to put into the offensive explosion, as well as the defensive shortcomings — as well as where coach Ed Orgeron currently sit on the national stage early in the season.

As always, the guys dive into some players of the game from last week and some keys to watch this week against Northwestern State. And, as usual, they get sidetracked into some relevant cuisine.

Listen to this week's Tiger Pride Podcast below, and don't forget to tune in every week during the season for more Tigers talk.

You can also follow via Spotify.