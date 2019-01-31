LSU joins the race for standout safety Kaine Williams
LSU did not want to fall behind in the recruitment of 2021 John Ehret safety Kaine Williams, who received a plethora of substantial offers in recent weeks.
The Tigers decided to enter the race for the highly sought after prospect by extending an offer on Thursday.
Williams received overtures from Florida, Texas and Auburn in recent weeks, giving LSU quite the list of competitors for the standout safety's services.
This was one of my goals in life, and I’m proud and blessed to say I’ve been offered from Louisiana State University🐯💛💜 #GOTIGERS @samspiegs @daboot02 @CoachDaveAranda @coachscott20023 @gls_training pic.twitter.com/2tGmOvgLpW— K5IVE🦅 (@kwilliams5_) January 31, 2019