LSU, Josh Smith come alive in ninth to upend Cal in 4-3 walkoff win
Josh Smith still didn't think he got a particularly good swing on the final pitch he saw Friday.
But the junior shortstop managed just enough contact to loop his first hit into shallow center.
Just enough to bring a pair of runners home from loaded bases and the rest of his LSU teammates barreling out of the dugout with the 4-3 comeback defeat of Cal.
"Honestly, the first swing I took was way too big," Smith smiled after the two-RBI, walkoff single. "The second or third swing I took was a terrible swing. And then the hit was a terrible swing, and it just fell for me. One of those days, I guess, but I guess I'll take it ... Butt out, just off the calf of the bat, but placed it perfectly."
Coach Paul Mainieri continued to joke with Smith after the huddle that had swarmed the junior star out into right field had cleared.
The Catholic-Baton Rouge product walked calmly into the batter's box as the No. 9 Tigers' final hope after a series of breaks provided him a golden opportunity to rewrite an 0-for-4 performance to that point.
"I inspired him so much, he swung at the first pitch over his head trying to hit it over The Intimidator (sign in right field)," Mainieri joked. "But the key pitch was the one before the base hit, when he fouled and dribbled that one over. He was just fighting an off-speed pitch there and eventually got to live for another pitch, and he was able to bloop that ball in."
The Golden Bears (6-5) had kept the entire LSU (10-3) lineup off-balance all night.
Starter Arman Sabouri and reliever Sam Stoutenborough held the Tigers to just three hits in the first seven innings, including just one leadoff man reaching safely.
Hal Hughes finally became LSU's second leadoff runner in the bottom of the eighth and advanced to second on an infield single popped up by center fielder Zach Watson but allowed to fall by defensive miscommunication.
Still, Stoutenborough and the Golden Bears managed to escape the threat clinging to their 3-2 advantage.
But with another — albeit increasingly limited — opportunity in the ninth, the Tigers ultimately broke through.
A pinch-hit Saul Garza single had placed pinch-runner Drew Bianco on board with one out.
And a two-out, infield single by designated hitter Giovanni DiGiacomo moved the tying run into scoring position.
Stoutenborough appeared to work his way out of the jam yet again as Hughes swung and missed at a 2-2 ball in the dirt.
But the pitch found its way to the backstop to load the bases and extend the game.
Smith took care of the rest.
"I told him, 'Look, you haven't had a good night tonight, but this is what's so great about baseball,'" Mainieri said. "'You can't get down on yourself, because you always get another chance. Now look at you here. It's the ninth inning, you've got a chance to be the hero. What's your mindset right now? Are you thinking positive? Or you've had a rough night and you've already cashed it in. Your team's counting on you, and you have to have a positive attitude right now.
"'And this is the wonderful thing about baseball. From day to day, from weekend to weekend, from at-bat to at-bat, from pitch to pitch, you just can't get down on yourself, because you'll always get an opportunity to do something special for your team. And you just can't start rationalizing too soon.'"
LSU remained unbeaten at Alex Box Stadium this season with the victory, winning its second straight since being swept at Texas this past weekend.
The Tigers and Golden Bears are scheduled to play a doubleheader of seven-inning games at 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday to complete their three-game series before storms reach the area Sunday.
More to come...