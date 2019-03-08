Josh Smith still didn't think he got a particularly good swing on the final pitch he saw Friday.

But the junior shortstop managed just enough contact to loop his first hit into shallow center.

Just enough to bring a pair of runners home from loaded bases and the rest of his LSU teammates barreling out of the dugout with the 4-3 comeback defeat of Cal.

"Honestly, the first swing I took was way too big," Smith smiled after the two-RBI, walkoff single. "The second or third swing I took was a terrible swing. And then the hit was a terrible swing, and it just fell for me. One of those days, I guess, but I guess I'll take it ... Butt out, just off the calf of the bat, but placed it perfectly."

Coach Paul Mainieri continued to joke with Smith after the huddle that had swarmed the junior star out into right field had cleared.

The Catholic-Baton Rouge product walked calmly into the batter's box as the No. 9 Tigers' final hope after a series of breaks provided him a golden opportunity to rewrite an 0-for-4 performance to that point.

"I inspired him so much, he swung at the first pitch over his head trying to hit it over The Intimidator (sign in right field)," Mainieri joked. "But the key pitch was the one before the base hit, when he fouled and dribbled that one over. He was just fighting an off-speed pitch there and eventually got to live for another pitch, and he was able to bloop that ball in."