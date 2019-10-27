The roles — or at least rankings — have shifted for the heavily anticipated Nov. 9 showdown in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

No. 1 LSU (8-0, 4-0) overtook SEC rival No. 2 Alabama (8-0, 5-0) for the top spot in the new AP Poll released Sunday afternoon.

The Tigers' latest jump comes on the strength of a third top-10 victory, a 23-20 defeat of No. 9 Auburn, on Saturday.

No other team in the country has defeated more than one top-10 opponent.

Unbeatens Ohio State (8-0), Clemson (8-0) and Penn State (8-0) round out the top five.

No. 6 Florida (7-1, 4-1) leads the one-loss teams.

LSU handed the Gators their lone blemish, 42-28, on Oct. 12.

No. 7 Oregon (7-1), No. 8 Georgia (6-1, 3-1), No. 9 Utah (7-1) and No. 10 Oklahoma (7-1) complete the top 10.

The Sooners slid from fifth to tenth following Saturday's 48-41 loss to Kansas State (5-2), who climbed into the rankings at No. 22.

Auburn (6-2, 3-2) fell slightly to No. 11, marking five SEC teams in the top 11.

No. 12 Baylor (7-0), No. 13 Minnesota (8-0), No. 15 SMU (8-0) and No. 20 Appalachian State (8-0) give the country nine remaining undefeated teams.

Texas (5-3), ranked No. 9 earlier this season before falling to LSU, continued its skid out of the top 25 after Saturday's 37-27 loss to TCU.

Louisiana Tech (7-1) received the 32nd most votes in the country.