News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-27 13:25:20 -0500') }} football Edit

LSU jumps Alabama to No. 1 in AP Poll after third top-10 victory

Jerit Roser • TigerDetails
@JeritRoser
Staff

The roles — or at least rankings — have shifted for the heavily anticipated Nov. 9 showdown in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

No. 1 LSU (8-0, 4-0) overtook SEC rival No. 2 Alabama (8-0, 5-0) for the top spot in the new AP Poll released Sunday afternoon.

The Tigers' latest jump comes on the strength of a third top-10 victory, a 23-20 defeat of No. 9 Auburn, on Saturday.

No other team in the country has defeated more than one top-10 opponent.

Unbeatens Ohio State (8-0), Clemson (8-0) and Penn State (8-0) round out the top five.

No. 6 Florida (7-1, 4-1) leads the one-loss teams.

LSU handed the Gators their lone blemish, 42-28, on Oct. 12.

No. 7 Oregon (7-1), No. 8 Georgia (6-1, 3-1), No. 9 Utah (7-1) and No. 10 Oklahoma (7-1) complete the top 10.

The Sooners slid from fifth to tenth following Saturday's 48-41 loss to Kansas State (5-2), who climbed into the rankings at No. 22.

Auburn (6-2, 3-2) fell slightly to No. 11, marking five SEC teams in the top 11.

No. 12 Baylor (7-0), No. 13 Minnesota (8-0), No. 15 SMU (8-0) and No. 20 Appalachian State (8-0) give the country nine remaining undefeated teams.

Texas (5-3), ranked No. 9 earlier this season before falling to LSU, continued its skid out of the top 25 after Saturday's 37-27 loss to TCU.

Louisiana Tech (7-1) received the 32nd most votes in the country.

Complete rankings

1. LSU

2. Alabama

3. Ohio State

4. Clemson

5. Penn State

6. Florida

7. Oregon

8. Georgia

9. Utah

10. Oklahoma

11. Auburn

12. Baylor

13. Minnesota

14. Michigan

15. SMU

16. Notre Dame

17. Cincinnati

18. Wisconsin

19. Iowa

20. Appalachian State

21. Boise State

22. Kansas State

23. Wake Forest

24. Memphis

25. San Diego State

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}