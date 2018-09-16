



LSU’s second defeat of a top-10 opponent has the team on the precipice of a College Football Playoff spot. The Tigers jumped six spots and now sit at No. 6 in the AP Poll.

Coach Ed Orgeron’s team opened the season at No. 25 in the AP Poll and topped then-No. 8 Miami in the opener. As the No. 12-ranked team in the country, LSU edged No. 7 Auburn, 22-21, on the road Saturday.

Elsewhere in the poll, Georgia replaced Clemson as the nation’s No. 2 team behind only Alabama. Those SEC rivals squared off in the College Football Playoff title game last season.

LSU’s six-spot leap was only bested by Oklahoma State, which jumped up nine spots after beating Boise State. Wisconsin fell 12 spots following a loss to BYU. Texas A&M, Boston College and BYU all debuted in the AP Top 25. Boise State, Arizona State and USC all fell out following losses in Week 3.