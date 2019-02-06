Amite — The two Amite stars under Wednesday's spotlight announced decisions to head to opposing SEC West rivals.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound athlete Devonta Lee will join friend Trey Palmer, the five-star wide receiver from Kentwood, at LSU to fulfill their shared childhood dream.

Six-foot-3, 305-pound defensive tackle Ishmael Sopsher instead opted to head east to Alabama.

Louisiana's No. 5 prospect for 2019 is the lone player ranked in the state's top eight to spurn the Tigers.

Lee meanwhile becomes the first Amite player to sign with LSU since quarterback Lester Ricard in 2002.

Sixth-ranked among Louisiana prospects, he joins Palmer, Dunham cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., Destrehan running back John Emery, Southern Lab teammates Kardell Thomas and Tyrion Davis and John Ehret linebacker Donte Starks among the state's top talent to join coach Ed Orgeron's program in Baton Rouge.