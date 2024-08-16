PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0yNkpNQkNaUDZZJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTI2Sk1CQ1pQNlknLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
LSU kicks off 2024 soccer season with win at South Alabama

Tina Howell • Death Valley Insider
Writer
@TinaHowellNOLA
Tina joined Rivals covering the LSU Tigers in April 2024. She is also the Editor-in-Chief of Canal Street Chronicles covering the Saints and an events writer and photographer for Newsbreak.

The LSU Soccer team kicked off the 2024 season with a 3-0 win against the South Alabama Jaguars on Thursday night in The Cage. The last time the Tigers started their season with a win on the road was back in 2015, when they defeated Oregon 2-1 in Eugene. This was also the Jaguars first home loss since September 2nd, 2021.

Head coach Sian Hudson. said, “I’m just really excited. I think anytime you can get a win in your opening game is great. We’ve really pushed the girls in preseason, and we certainly put it away there in the opening minutes. I don’t think you can ask for much more than going three-nil up in 10 minutes in your opening match. Overall, we got the season off to a great start.”

The Tigers will take the pitch again on Thursday, August 22nd, at 6:30 p.m. CT for their Purple vs. Gold Scrimmage at the LSU Soccer Stadium. The exhibition match will give Tiger fans an early look at this year’s squad before their 2024 home opener on Sunday, August 25th, against the Arizona State Sun Devils. The match against Arizona State will be broadcasted on SEC Network

