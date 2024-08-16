The LSU Soccer team kicked off the 2024 season with a 3-0 win against the South Alabama Jaguars on Thursday night in The Cage. The last time the Tigers started their season with a win on the road was back in 2015, when they defeated Oregon 2-1 in Eugene. This was also the Jaguars first home loss since September 2nd, 2021.

Head coach Sian Hudson. said, “I’m just really excited. I think anytime you can get a win in your opening game is great. We’ve really pushed the girls in preseason, and we certainly put it away there in the opening minutes. I don’t think you can ask for much more than going three-nil up in 10 minutes in your opening match. Overall, we got the season off to a great start.”