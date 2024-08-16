LSU kicks off 2024 soccer season with win at South Alabama
The LSU Soccer team kicked off the 2024 season with a 3-0 win against the South Alabama Jaguars on Thursday night in The Cage. The last time the Tigers started their season with a win on the road was back in 2015, when they defeated Oregon 2-1 in Eugene. This was also the Jaguars first home loss since September 2nd, 2021.
Head coach Sian Hudson. said, “I’m just really excited. I think anytime you can get a win in your opening game is great. We’ve really pushed the girls in preseason, and we certainly put it away there in the opening minutes. I don’t think you can ask for much more than going three-nil up in 10 minutes in your opening match. Overall, we got the season off to a great start.”
The Tigers will take the pitch again on Thursday, August 22nd, at 6:30 p.m. CT for their Purple vs. Gold Scrimmage at the LSU Soccer Stadium. The exhibition match will give Tiger fans an early look at this year’s squad before their 2024 home opener on Sunday, August 25th, against the Arizona State Sun Devils. The match against Arizona State will be broadcasted on SEC Network