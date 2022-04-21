LSU, Kim Mulkey add Power Five transfers Jasmine Carson, LaDazhia Williams

The LSU women's basketball program added a pair of experienced Power Five transfers on back-to-back days this week.

Coach Kim Mulkey and company announced the additions of former West Virginia guard Jasmine Carson and former Missouri forward LaDazhia Williams in the span of less than 20 hours Wednesday and Thursday.

That duo further bolsters a strong incoming class that already included McDonald's All-American guard Flaujae Johnson (Marietta, Ga.), NJCAA First-Team All-American forward Last-Tear Poa (Melbourne, Australia), Dallas Morning News Player of the Year forward Sa'Myah Smith (Desoto, Texas) and All-Texas wing Alisa Williams (Little Elm, Texas).

Carson began her college career with two seasons at Georgia Tech, including a sophomore season in which she averaged 9.7 points and 3.2 rebounds per game and scored in double figures 15 times, including eight straight contests.

She then transferred to West Virginia where she averaged 4.7 points and 1.3 rebounds and shot 41.0 percent from the field and 36.8% from 3-point range in 37 appearances the past two years.

"“I’m excited to introduce Jasmine Carson as an LSU Tiger,” Mulkey said in a news release. “Jasmine’s athleticism and quickness will translate well for us on both ends of the court. She brings in an outstanding perimeter shot that will stretch the floor for us offensively. We are thrilled to have her joining us in Baton Rouge and can’t wait to get her on campus this summer."

Williams signed with South Carolina as a five-star recruit out of Lakewood Ranch (Bradenton, Fla.) in 2017 and spent two years in Columbia, S.C., including the Gamecocks' 2018 national runner-up season.

She averaged 1.3 points and 1.7 rebounds per game in limited action in 48 games before transferring to Missouri.

After sitting out her first season, Williams stepped into a starting role for the Tigers and averaged 12.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocked shots in 21 games in 2020-21.

She followed up with 9.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.6 blocked shots as the team's sixth woman this past season.

“LaDazhia will bring four years of SEC experience to Baton Rouge,’ Mukey said in a release. “She is an efficient scorer who can make an immediate impact in our front court in many facets of the game. Tiger fans will love getting to watch her in the purple and gold next season."