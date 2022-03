LSU fell in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament Friday night to Kentucky, 78-63.

The Tigers will return to Baton Rouge and begin preparations for the NCAA Tournament. Selection Sunday will air on ESPN on March 13 at 7 p.m. CT where LSU is expected to hear its name called as a Top-16 seed to host first and second round games in the PMAC.

Watch Kim Mulkey's postgame press conference in the video above.