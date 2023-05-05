Kim Mulkey is building a monster.

A monster women's program in Baton Rouge.

The LSU women's basketball team inked No. 1 ranked transfer Hailey Van Lith last week and made another splash Friday as the No. 2 ranked transfer, Aneesah Morrow, announced she's also transferring to LSU.

Morrow averaged 25.7 points, 12.2 rebounds, two assists and 2.6 steals per game this past season.

She picked the Tigers over South Carolina and USC.

She has two years of eligibility left.