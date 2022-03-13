LSU Lady Tigers earn No. 3 seed, host Jackson St. to open NCAA tourney

The LSU women's basketball team is back home in the NCAA Tournament — in more ways than one.

Kim Mulkey, in her first season in Baton Rouge, has officially led the program to its first berth in the postseason even since 2018.

And, as one of the nation's highest seeds, the Lady Tigers will also host first- and second-round games next weekend.

LSU was announced Sunday as the No. 3 seed in the Spokane Region and will open play Saturday against No. 14 Jackson State.

No. 6 Ohio State will also play Saturday in Baton Rouge against the No. 11 seed to emerge from the "First Four" game between Missouri State and Florida State.

The winners of those games will advance to face Monday with a Sweet Sixteen trip to Spokane, Wash., on the line.

LSU hasn't hosted opening round games since 2014.

The No. 7 Lady Tigers that season beat No. 10 Georgia Tech, 98-78, and No. 2 West Virginia, 76-67, in their two most recent NCAA Tournament victories.

This year's No. 3 seed is the program's highest since the 2008 tournament, which also marked its most recent Final Four appearance.

Those Lady Tigers earned the No. 2 seed in the New Orleans region and won four games to reach a fifth straight Final Four.