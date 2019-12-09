LSU lands 10 players on the AP All-SEC team
When you are the No. 1 team in the land and have rewritten many of the SEC offensive record books, it is fair to assume that there will be accolades to follow, which was the case for this 2019 LSU team.
The Tigers landed 10 of its players on the 1st and 2nd All-SEC teams, led by quarterback Joe Burrow, who was named SEC Offensive Player of the Year.
All-SEC First Team:
QB - Joe Burrow, LSU, 6-foot-4, 216, Sr., Athens, Ohio
RB - Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU, 5-8, 209, Jr., Baton Rouge, Louisiana
RB - Kylin Hill, Mississippi State, 5-11, 215, Jr., Columbus, Mississippi
T - Andrew Thomas, Georgia, 6-5, 320, Jr., Lithonia, Georgia
T - Jedrick Wills Jr., Alabama, 6-5, 320, Jr., Lexington, Kentucky
G - Trey Smith, Tennessee, 6-6, 325, Jr., Jackson, Tennessee
G - Logan Stenberg, Kentucky, 6-6, 322, Sr., Madison, Alabama
C - Drake Jackson, Kentucky, 6-2, 313, Jr., Versailles, Kentucky
TE - Kyle Pitts, Florida, 6-6, 239, Soph., Philadelphia
WR - Ja’Marr Chase, LSU, 6-1, 200, Soph., Harvey, Louisiana
WR - DeVonta Smith, Alabama, 6-1, 175, Jr., Amite, Louisiana
All-purpose - Lynn Bowden Jr., Kentucky, 6-1, 199, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
K - Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia, 6-1, 191, Sr., Marietta, Georgia
Defense
E - Marlon Davidson, Auburn, 6-3, 278, Sr., Greenville, Alabama
E - Jonathan Greenard, Florida, 6-3, 263, Gr., Hiram, Georgia
T - Derrick Brown, Auburn, 6-5, 318, Sr., Sugar Hill, Georgia
T - Jordan Elliott, Missouri, 6-4, 315, Jr., Missouri City, Texas
LB - Nick Bolton, Missouri, 6-0, 235, Soph., Frisco, Texas
LB - K.J. Britt, Auburn, 6-0, 236, Jr., Oxford, Alabama
LB - Anfernee Jennings, Alabama, 6-3, 259, Sr., Dadeville, Alabama
CB - Trevon Diggs, Alabama, 6-2, 207, Sr., Gaithersburg, Maryland
CB - Derek Stingley Jr., LSU, 6-1, 190, Fr., Baton Rouge, Louisiana
S - Xavier McKinney, Alabama, 6-1, 200, Jr., Roswell, Georgia
S - Nigel Warrior, Tennessee, 6-0, 190, Sr., College Park, Georgia
P - Max Duffy, Kentucky, 6-1, 186, Jr., Perth, Australia
All-SEC Second Team:
QB - Tua Tagoailoa, Alabama, 6-1, 218, Jr., Ewa Beach, Hawaii
RB - Najee Harris, Alabama, 6-2, 230, Jr., Antioch, California
RB - D'Andre Swift, Georgia, 5-9, 215, Jr., Philadelphia
T - Alex Leatherwood, Alabama, 6-6, 310, Jr., Pensacola, Florida
T - Isaiah Wilson, Georgia, 6-7, 340, Soph., Brooklyn, New York
G - Landon Dickerson, Alabama, 6-6, 308, Jr., Hickory, North Carolina
G - Damien Lewis, LSU, 6-3, 322, Sr., Canton, Mississippi
C - Trey Hill, Georgia, 6-4, 330, Soph., Warner Robins, Georgia
TE - Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M, 6-5, 260, Fr., Dickinson, Texas
WR - Justin Jefferson, LSU, 6-3, 192, Jr., St. Rose, Louisiana
WR - Jerry Jeudy, Alabama, 6-1, 192, Jr., Deerfield Beach, Florida
All-purpose - Jaylen Waddle, Alabama, 5-10, 182, Soph., Houston
K - Cade York, LSU, 6-2, 189, Fr., McKinney, Texas
DEFENSE:
E - Chauncey Rivers, Mississippi State, 6-3, 275, Sr., Stone Mountain, Georgia
E - D.J. Wonnum, South Carolina, 6-5, 260, Sr., Stone Mountain, Georgia
T - Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina, 6-6, 310, Sr., Charleston, South Carolina
T - Justin Madubuike, Texas A&M, 6-3, 304, Jr., McKinney, Texas
LB - K’Lavon Chaisson, LSU, 6-4, 250, Soph., Houston
LB - De'Jon Harris, Arkansas, 6-0, 245, Sr., Harvey, Louisiana
LB - David Reese, Florida, 6-0, 220, R-Fr., Fort Pierce, Florida
LB - Monty Rice, Georgia, 6-1, 235, Jr., Huntsville, Alabama
CB - Israel Mukuamu, South Carolina, 6-4, 205, Soph., Bossier City, Louisiana
CB - Kristian Fulton, LSU, 6-0, 200, Sr., New Orleans
CB - Eric Stokes, Georgia, 6-1, 185, Soph., Covington, Georgia
S - Grant Delpit, LSU, 6-3, 203, Jr., Houston
S - Jeremiah Dinson, Auburn, 6-0, 191, Sr., Miami
P - Braden Mann, Texas A&M, 5-11, 195, Sr., Houston
Offensive Player of the Year - QB Joe Burrow, LSU
Defensive Player of the Year - DT Derrick Brown, Auburn
Newcomer of the Year - CB Derek Stingley Jr., LSU
Coach of the Year - Ed Orgeron, LSU