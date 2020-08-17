TigerDetails - LSU lands 2022 four-star OL Lucas Taylor

"I have been leaning this way for probably three months or so. I have had constant communication with LSU over the spring and summer, I have developed some great relationships with coaches there, so there was no sense in me waiting any longer."

"I probably made my decision last Wednesday after practice," said Taylor. "I know September 1 is coming up, I knew where I wanted to go, so there is no reason to wait and have my phone blowing up by other schools, so I am happy to commit to LSU.

The 6-foot-5, 328 pound four-star was set to visit Baton Rouge the weekend the pandemic spread throughout the United States, so if that visit had happened, this decision could have possibly come sooner.

It came down to four SEC schools for Mobile (Ala.) St. Paul's Episcopal offensive lineman Lucas Taylor . Auburn , Florida and Mississippi State all made strong impressions, but LSU is the school Taylor has committed to.

Not only has Taylor connected with head coach Ed Orgeron and offensive line coach James Cregg, but other staff members, like David Bowen and Derek Shay have been very involved too.

"I do not think any of them was too surprised with my decision. Every time we were on FaceTime I would show them my LSU gear, we would talk about me being a Tiger, and they would always talk about having me playing at LSU in the purple and gold.

"I think the LSU coaches had a good sense it was coming and it was great to tell them. My connection with those guys is so strong, so it is a great feeling."

The approach LSU had in Taylor's recruitment played a role in his decision. Obviously the season last year, the history and tradition in Baton Rouge, how they produce talent for the NFL Draft all stand out and impress, but Taylor looked a little deeper.

"I am not into all the attention and addicted to recruiting like so many others are, so for me, it was about who wanted to get to know me as a person," said Taylor. "LSU's coaches are all very personable, they all wanted to get to know me as a person and not just the football player.

"I could sit around and talk football with any coach for hours, but LSU was about more than that. They got to know me outside of football, who I am as a person and their approach to recruiting me was exactly was I was looking for."

Commitment means so many different things in today's world of recruiting. Many commit to their leader to secure their spot, but are not locked in completely with that school.

That is not the case for Taylor.

"For me, committing is a true commitment to a school and I am that to LSU," said Taylor. "This is not a might for me, but I am locked in and I am going to LSU.

"I am 100% happy with my commitment and I wouldn't be doing this if I wasn't 100% committed to LSU."