LSU collected a win Saturday prior to ever stepping on the field against Texas A&M.

The Tigers landed a commitment from 2025 four-star cornerback Jaylen Bell, who attends Grayson High School in Georgia.

LSU also holds commitments from Grayson's Michael Daugherty, Zion Ferguson and former Grayson playmaker Jojo Stone, who transferred to Langston Hughes this season.

Bell becomes the first 2025 commitment for LSU, a school he always had his eyes on as a young kid.

"I grew up playing cornerback all my life taught by my dad and older brother, Tre’ Bell. Coach (Brian) Kelly recruited my brother out of high school in 2012 and now it's my turn," he told TigerDetails.

"LSU is still DBU to me. I loved the defensive back history of LSU. I always felt like I can be like players like Derek Stingley, Tyrann Mathieu, Morris Claiborne, Tre’Davious White, Patrick Peterson and more ... if not better than them."

And while Bell has years to go before he actually signs with a college, he's an extremely sought-after prospect at a young age.

LSU wide receiver coach Cortez Hankton and Bobby Barham of the Tiger personnel department first laid eyes on him when they were on the Georgia staff. In fact, the Bulldogs offered Bell as an 8th grader.

Bell last visited Baton Rouge in March of this year with a large group of Grayson players. The long corner didn't camp at LSU this summer but is likely to be back in Baton Rouge in 2023.

In March during his visit, Bell had this to say while touring LSU: "I’m enjoying my stay here very much and I’m loving the facilities."

He also holds offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Ole Mississippi, Tennessee and several other programs around the country.