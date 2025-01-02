LSU lands 2026 four-star DE JaReylan McCoy

After a month of portal talk, the LSU Tigers land their sixth commitment of the 2026 class with four-star defensive end, JaReylan McCoy . McCoy ranks as the No. 243 overall player and the No. 12 defensive end in the class.

Tennessee and USC were also in the running for McCoy's talents, but a late surge by the Tigers dethroned the Vols and the Trojans. The Tupelo, Mississippi native will make his way to Baton Rouge.

McCoy, who made visits to LSU, Ole Miss and Alabama during the season, was in town for the Tigers loss to Alabama, but Brian Kelly and Co. made a lasting impression on the 6-foot-7 DE.

McCoy is the sixth commit in the Tigers 2026 class. He joins Big Rich Anderson as the lone defensive line commits at this time.

In 2025, the Tigers took just one defensive end - Damien Shanklin - in their freshman class. They were very active in the portal at the position, so the assumption is that they'll look to add at least one or two more edge rushers in 2026.

McCoy is the fifth Rivals250 recruit to commit to LSU in 2026. The Tigers have a top-5 class in 2025, and look to make it two in a row with another big one in 2026.