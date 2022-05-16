LSU lands 4-star Cali. DB Daylen Austin

LSU added its second commitment in as many days Monday and sixth overall for the 2023 class.

Long Beach, Calif., cornerback Daylen Austin became the latest prospect to announce his pledge to the Tigers.

The four-star prospect had recently listed a top eight that included home-state USC, west-coast Oregon, SEC foes Alabama and Georgia and Michigan State, Nebraska and Penn State along with LSU.

Austin joins Michael Daugherty (Grayson, Ga.) and Ryan Yaites (Denton, Texas) as the third defensive back of the class.

He follows Union Parish running back Trey Holly, who announced his decision Sunday.

LSU now holds six commitments from five different states for the 2023 cycle.

North Caddo wide receiver Omarion Miller was the first commitment last summer under the program's previous staff and has remained locked in since the hiring of coach Brian Kelly, offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock and receivers coach Cortez Hankton.

And tight end Mac Markway, from St. Louis, Mo., became the new staff's first 2023 commitment earlier this spring.