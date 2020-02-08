LSU lands 4-Star Small Forward Mwani Wilkinson
LSU suffered a tough overtime loss to Auburn on Saturday, but rebounded with a four-star commitment from Bishop Gorman small forward Mwani Wilkinson.
The defensive sensation is the fourth commitment in the 2020 class, with the three other commitments (Jalen Cook, Cameron Thomas, Bradley Eziwero) having already signed with LSU.
LSU sat at No. 17 in the Rivals 2020 recruiting rankings prior to the commitment, with the chance to move up considerably once Wilkinson's commitment is tallied.
Wilkinson will join a balanced class for Will Wade, who continues to build on his success at LSU. The class is highlighted by five-star shooting guard Cameron Thomas, who is expected to be a dynamic scorer from the shooting guard position.
Wilkinson's defensive prowess should be a nice compliment to Thomas's game, while he continues to develop as an offensive player. LSU also landed a transfer from Baton Rouge native Josh Leblanc this year, who originally signed with Georgetown University.