LSU suffered a tough overtime loss to Auburn on Saturday, but rebounded with a four-star commitment from Bishop Gorman small forward Mwani Wilkinson.

The defensive sensation is the fourth commitment in the 2020 class, with the three other commitments (Jalen Cook, Cameron Thomas, Bradley Eziwero) having already signed with LSU.

LSU sat at No. 17 in the Rivals 2020 recruiting rankings prior to the commitment, with the chance to move up considerably once Wilkinson's commitment is tallied.