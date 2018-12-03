LSU landed five players on the 2018 All-SEC teams announced on Monday, including four on the first team.





That includes linebacker Devin White; cornerback Greedy Williams; safety Grant Delpit and placekicker Cole Tracy.





The four Tigers on the first team was second only to Alabama, who put five players on the first team, including quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, one of two unanimous selections along with ole Miss wide receiver A.J. Brown.





Punter Zach Von Rosenberg was named to the second team.



