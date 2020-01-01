We have yet to wrap up the 2020 recruiting cycle, but that did not stop LSU from bolstering its 2021 class, with Rivals50 linebacker prospect Raesjon Davis starting his new year off by committing to "The Louisiana State University" via Twitter.

Davis, the No. 48 ranked overall prospect in the country, and the No. 3 ranked prospect at his position, had offers from a lot of the heavy hitters, including the likes of Auburn, Florida State, Miami, Michigan, Oregon and USC.

Davis visited LSU's campus twice this year, with the Tigers surging to the lead spot a few months ago. They have been consistent in their recruitment of the star, versatile linebacker, leading to his early pledge.



