LSU lands big commitment from four-star receiver Koy Moore
LSU is back at it with yet another commitment from a premier prospect, with Rummel wide receiver Koy Moore becoming the latest prospect to give the Tigers a verbal pledge.
Moore, a former USC commit, chose LSU over top schools Arizona State, Oregon, Tennessee and Florida.
The Tigers hosted Koy Moore for a 1-on-1 workout with receivers coach Mickey Joseph towards the end of a summer camp day, where Moore put on a strong display of skill and ability, making him a priority for the LSU staff.
Moore made the announcement live on Fox 8 news in New Orleans during the 9:00 broadcast.
“We’re like family basically. I’ve known (LSU wide receivers coach) Mickey Joseph for a long time," Moore stated in July.
"I’ve probably talked to (head coach Ed Orgeron) more than Mickey, actually. Coach O loves me, especially after the little workout I had (in June), and he’s watched my film a couple times already,” Moore said, adding, “He says he loves watching my film. That’s awesome that the head coach of LSU likes me. He likes how I get out my breaks and stuff like that. He was impressed with it.”
LSU now sits at 23 commitments in the 2020 class, with an allotted 25 total spots expected to sign during the recruiting cycle. Moore is the fourth highly rated receiver to commit to LSU, joining five-star Rakim Jarrett and four-stars Kayshon Boutte and Jermaine Burton, giving the Tigers one of the best receiver hauls in the country for 2020.
The wide receiver position was one of need for Ed Orgeron and Co. in 2020, with the Tigers expected to lose a plethora of receivers following this season. This is the first recruiting class for wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator Joe Brady, who came in wanting to upgrade his room with a versatile group of receivers.
Quick prospect overview:
Moore's game is about skill, hands and consistency. He has a tremendously high football I.Q. and is capable of working out of the slot at the next level. His competitive spirit, skill and toughness should translate into early production for Moore.
His game lacks great top end speed, but his craftiness and reliability give him a high floor, with a minimal bust factor.