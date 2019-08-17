LSU is back at it with yet another commitment from a premier prospect, with Rummel wide receiver Koy Moore becoming the latest prospect to give the Tigers a verbal pledge.

Moore, a former USC commit, chose LSU over top schools Arizona State, Oregon, Tennessee and Florida.

The Tigers hosted Koy Moore for a 1-on-1 workout with receivers coach Mickey Joseph towards the end of a summer camp day, where Moore put on a strong display of skill and ability, making him a priority for the LSU staff.

Moore made the announcement live on Fox 8 news in New Orleans during the 9:00 broadcast.