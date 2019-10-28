Green Oaks 2022 wide receiver Decoldest Crawford received an offer from LSU while on a visit this past weekend and wasted little time in giving the Tigers staff his verbal pledge.

The dynamic sophomore receiver attends the same high school as former LSU standout cornerback Tre'Davious White.

Crawford became a national story this year after his name surfaced on social media as a emerging prospect, due to the uniqueness of his name. The middle name "Toevadoit" was added during this time, making him Decoldest "Toevadoit" Crawford.

Crawford becomes the second commitment in the 2022 class, joining Texas standout safety Bryce Anderson as the lone pledges.