THE SITUATION

LSU continues to bolster its defensive backfield with another huge piece in its 2022 recruiting class. Bryan Allen is one of the top defensive backs in the nation. He committed to LSU over Texas, Oklahoma and USC on Thursday. He joins fellow Lone Star State standout Bryce Anderson and highly rated cornerback Khamauri Rogers in the Tigers' impressive 2022 haul.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

"I feel like that’s the best college for me and I can see my self playing for Coach O and LSU has always been my dream school. I mean I was gonna wait until my junior year to commit, but I had to get it out there ... I couldn’t wait any longer." "It’s been great just processing the whole recruiting thing and I feel great that I’m a Tiger now ... I can’t wait to play for Coach O." "I have good relationships with all the coaches there. What I love about those relationships is that those coaches show the most love. You know they got love for me and I got love for them, too, and I feel comfortable around those coaches. I feel like they are going to push me to be great."

RIVALS REACTION

Allen hails from Aledo (Texas) High School, which recently produced Alabama running back Jace McClellan and also features 2021 Rivals250 wide receiver JoJo Earle. The LSU staff has been in and around the Dallas-Fort Worth program a good bit in recent years and finally yielded a commitment from the North Texas powerhouse with Allen on Thursday. I watched Allen at Prime 21 in Arlington last summer and then saw him work out during the fall. He's long (about 6-foot-1) and 185 pounds with long arms and a verified 11.27-second 100-meter time. That equates roughly to a 40 time in the 4.6-second range. Allen is a true centerfielder that patrols the back end of the defense. What stands out is his ability to cover a ton of ground in a very short period of time, and that ability to flock to the football is a huge element in the young safety's game. He has a glaring nose for the football and is willing to be physical with ball-carriers. He constantly studies opposing quarterbacks and has natural instincts that show in his playing style. Allen is also strong in 1-on-1 coverage and can line up opposite receivers in the slot. He'll be a versatile piece for Bill Busch and Corey Raymond when he arrives in Baton Rouge. As a run defender, Allen is a solid tackler in the open field and a reliable one. This is an area of his game to pay attention to, as he has shown on tape a willingness to be very physical and create splash plays with big hits. As a sophomore, Allen amassed 80 solo tackles along with three interceptions and three forced fumbles.